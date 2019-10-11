FILMINUTE 2019 captures the global zeitgeist one-minute at a time

Filminute runs throughout the month of October

This year's 25 films from 18 countries capture a remarkable range of political, socio-cultural, and eco-nomic ideas while still leaving room for great comedy

With so much sanctioned chaos and instability in the world, this year's range of themes prove, once again, that this unique and accessible film format offers a true reflection of the global zeitgeist” — John Ketchum

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, October 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, FILMINUTE presents a collection of the world’s best ultrashort films, each delivering a complete story in exactly one minute: http://www.filminute.com 18 countries are represented on this year’s shortlist of 25 films : Argentina (2), Aus-tralia, Canada, France (3), Hungary, India, Iran (2), Iraq, Lesotho, Norway, Spain, Sweden (2), Syria, Thailand, Turkey, UK (4), Uruguay, and USA.“Regrets, mistakes, responsibility — these are some of the big themes present in this year’s collection,” says Filminute co-founder and head of jury, John Ketchum. “With so much sanctioned chaos and instability in the world, these particular themes will indeed strike a chord with audiences and prove, once again, that this unique and accessible film format offers a real and raw reflection of the global zeitgeist.”Filminute co-founder Sabaa Quao pointed out one big shift in international repre-sentation at this year’s festival. “Submissions from Iran and India surpassed the volume from USA and the UK this year. No country has a monopoly on great stories and Filminute is one arena that levels that playing field and presents the best that we can find to an international audience”This year the international Filminute jury consists of the award-winning American fiction writer, Maile Meloy; FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Dep-uty General Secretary and Instanbul-based film critic, Alin Tasciyan; Canadian ex-ecutive producer and film industry advisor, Indira J Guha; South Korean filmmaker, Nuri Jeong, winner of last year’s Best Filminute Award; Filminute Co-Founder, Sabaa Quao; and Filminute Co-Founder and Head of Jury, John Ketchum.The “BEST FILMINUTE” prize and 5 Commendations will be awarded by the Filminute jury. The public at large is invited to view, share, comment upon, and rate all 25 films. Everyone is also entitled to a single vote for the film they feel deserves the People’s Choice award.Filminute partner CineCoup returns as sponsor of the CineCoup Award, which each year supports the development of one of the films from the collection. As well, European cinema news leader Cineuropa is back with their annual 5-Minute Chal-lenge, Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival returns with their Filminute Trophy, and a number of new initiatives have been developed including with ShortsTV and WeTransfer.The festival runs from Oct 1-31st. Voting is open until midnight, October 31st. The FILMINUTE winners & awards will be announced November 7th- ENDS –For more information including past Filminute winners see www.filminute.com / Filminute can be fol-lowed on Twitter at http://twitter.com/filminute , Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/filminute_festival/ and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/filminute About FilminuteFilminute is the international one-minute film festival that challenges filmmakers, writers, animators, artists, designers, and creative producers to develop and submit the world's best one-minute films. www.filminute.com Press OfficeFor Further Information, please contact:Ioana Diaconu filminute2019@gmail.comJohn Ketchum john.ketchum@gmail.com

Filminute 2019 Trailer



