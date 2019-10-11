Protein Bar Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Protein is an essential element that supports fitness program. Various awareness programs have now led consumers to opt for weight management and energy products. Protein bar is one such popular product which has gravitated consumer interest, to remain fit and healthy. Health-conscious consumers are gaining prominence owing it to higher nutrition levels in protein bars. The significant rise in nutritious protein bar packed in suitable form, can provide an ideal protein balance diet for the day.

To battle with health issues such as obesity, high blood pressure, asthma, and overweightness, international bodies have taken significant measures to promote the market growth. Rapidly growing protein bar market is set to witness a sudden boost due to favorable portable convenience food trends. Additionally, preferences of organic and nutrition-rich snacks over unhealthy munching snacks might create a wider landscape for the market to grow. In recent times, demands of innovations for taste in the protein bar market has spurred the entire market scenario for the new players.

Primary focus of all market players remain directed towards the youth of the world which includes the millennials and baby boomers. The evolutionary industry trends aligned with their cognitive designs are moving forward with a sizeable consumer-centric approach. Major nutrition bars market competitors emphasize on demographics such as gym enthusiasts and health conscious consumers.

Market Segmentation

Protein bar market can be segmented on the basis of product type, market trends, region, application, and players. By product type they are segmented on the basis of low protein, medium protein, and high protein. By application, they are segmented on the basis of bodybuilders, and pro/amateur athletes.

Detailed Regional Analysis

On the basis of revenues, the higher protein bar market growth is observed in regions North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world. Rising demand of snacks with high protein content to increase fitness awareness and modify eating patterns towards a balanced healthy diet is subject to drive the market in the North America region. Considering India on the rise, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to gain the highest growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, factors like rising disposable income when coupled with growing number of market players might further fuel growth in India nutritional bars market during the forecast period.

Presently, Europe’s rising activities towards intake of healthy supplements and food diets will boost the market growth in the region. Focused regions that play a key role in these activities consists are, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom and France. Rise in health awareness consumers is set to propel market frontiers to focus on their R&D to launch healthier alternative meal bars with high protein content in the European market.

