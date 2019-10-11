Snack Bar Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Snack Bar Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Snack Bar Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Snack Bar Market

Snack bars are lightweight and easy to carry while on the move, and a nutritious replacement for a heavy meal.

This report analyses the current status of the global snack bar market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation and studies the trends of this market till 2025.

The global snack bar market size was around USD 20.15 billion in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2019 to 2025.

With an increase in fast-paced lifestyles and nuclear families, there is a high demand for quick and healthy snack bars, especially in the developed nations. Added to that, weight loss goals and a higher consumer preference for smaller and nutritious food is fuelling this market further, as snack bars have less sugar content while providing high fiber, protein, and other nutrition.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791932-global-snack-bar-market-2018-2025

Segmentation:

The snack bar market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geographical region.

According to product type, this market can be split into:

• Breakfast

• Granola/Muesli

• Fruit

• Energy and Nutrition

• Others

It was observed that granola/muesli bars occupied the highest market share of 28.90% of the global market. These type of snack bars are considered as a healthy replacement for chocolates, cookies and cakes as they are largely gluten-free and contain a high fruit content which is expected to fuel the demand for these bars during the forecast period.

Depending on distribution channel, the global snack bar market is divided into:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Online

It was seen that the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment occupied the majority of the market share in 2018, and this segment is expected to retain this position during the forecast period. The factors responsible for this could be the development of organized retail, increase in shelf space allowing better visibility and accessibility, as well as attractive packaging and discounts offered by the retail stores.

The online distribution channel is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to the ease of buying from anywhere and at any time.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World are the major regions for the snack bar market.

In terms of market share, North America holds the leading position followed by Europe. The factors responsible for this growth could be an increase in the number of health conscious people and fast-paced lifestyles, trends of smaller and more frequent meals, and of course the availability of a wide variety of flavors.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region, especially in India as rising disposable income of the overall population and increasing health consciousness and awareness are expected to boost market growth.

Industry News:

In the latest industry news as of February 2018, Pepsico launched a snack bar with fruit and vegetable content in North America. The use of vegetables in the snack bar acts as a differentiator for Pepsico’s snack bars.

In May 2019, Kind launched Kind Frozen, the first snack bar in the frozen category. Currently available only in Walmart, this snack bar does not contain any artificial sweetener or sugar alcohols.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791932-global-snack-bar-market-2018-2025







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.