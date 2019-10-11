Boutique Hotel 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Boutique Hotel 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025”

Boutique Hotel Market 2019

Competitive Dashboard:

Marriott International, Inc., Kerzner International Resorts, Inc., Jumeirah International LLC, Hyatt Hotels, F Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott), Mandarin Oriental International Limited, our Seasons Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., The Indian Hotels Company Limited, and ITC Hotels Limited are few of the prime players of the global boutique hotel market. These players are assessed in this report for offering an in-depth share analysis of the market. In addition, the rising investments in enrichment of customer experience is projected to drive the competitiveness in the market over the next couple of years.

Boutique hotels are generating traction of the tourism industry owing to its focus on enriching customer experience. It emphasizes on creating a homestay experience for their clients, which is poised to fuel demand for these hotels over the next couple of years. This report suggests that the global boutique hotel market is expected to earn decent revenue in the years to come, reflecting a moderate CAGR across the forecast period.

The flexibility offered by some of these hotels to customers for their activities such as check-in, check-out, meals, etc. is anticipated to merge as the driving factor in the nearby future. In addition, the growing population of young tourists is also poised to boost the expansion pace of the boutique hotel market over the next few years.

These hotels provide services while ensuring personal space to the customers. The rising inclination towards tourism as a recreational vacation is likely to exhibit a major boost to the growth of the boutique hotel market in the upcoming years. Some of the factors such as rising disposable income, rapidly expanding tourism industry, support extended by the governments to the industry, growing urban population, etc. are poised to support the growth pattern of the market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the boutique hotel market has been segmented into business hotel, suite hotel, and airport hotel

By application, the boutique hotel market has been segmented into room, F&B, SPA, and others

Regional Analysis:

The key segments of the global boutique hotel market, on the basis of region, identified in this study are – the United States, Japan, China, India, European Union (EU), Southeast Asia. India is a potential market owing to its thriving tourism industry. The government in the nation is also emphasizing on promoting the industry for revenue generation. This, in turn, is likely to catapult the boutique hotel market in India on upward trajectory. In addition, the EU is a major attraction for tourists from all over the world. It is projected to witness rapid expansion of the market over the next couple of years. The presence of countries such as Italy, England, France, etc. in the region is expected to motivate the growth of the global market in the foreseeable future. China and Japan are also observed to hold a prominent position in the global tourism industry. It is directly found to reflect on the boutique hotel market’s growth in these regions.

