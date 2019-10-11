Transportation Management Software Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

“Transportation Management Software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview

Transportation management software is a logistics system that helps with the planning and execution of the physical movement of goods, all in an attempt to optimize purchase and delivery. It helps streamline daily operations of transportation fleets. It forms a subset of supply chain management and is usually an included module of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

A transportation management software helps companies with inbound and outbound shipment processes. It helps track inventory and helps with procurement, which, in some cases, can be automated. Under outbound processes, transportation management software helps with route planning, route re-routing and optimization, freight assignment, on-loading, shipment tracking, and payment and invoicing. A transportation management software can essentially deal with the entire life cycle of a product from procurement to delivery. Companies like logistics service providers, shippers, product manufacturers and distributors, e-commerce companies, retailers, wholesalers, and third-party logistics companies tend to utilize transportation management software.

Transportation management software has seen massive growth in the past decade owing to two main factors, one being the availability of technology to create smart software capable of optimizing the shipping and logistics sector, and two the need for smart logistics solutions because of the e-commerce boom and the ease of local and international product movement. Enterprises are able to track products across countries, serve customers better, and manage payment through different currencies seamlessly with the help of transportation management software. With data becoming more accessible via cloud solutions and the growth of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the transportation management software market is geared up for positive growth in the coming years.

Segmentation

This projection report compares the competition in the Global Transportation Management Software market between key players taking into account factors like production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer. The top manufacturers whose data was analyzed are:

MercuryGate TMS

LLamasoft

Snappii

MyRouteOnline

JDA Software Group

CTS Software

SAP

MercuryGate International

Transporters International

The report is also segmented on the basis of product type, giving insights on production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type of product. The types considered are:

Smart Signaling

Route Guidance

Traffic Analytics

Smart Surveillance

The report is also segmented based on the application (area of use) of Global Transportation Management Software. For each application or use, the report provides insights on the consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate. The applications considered are:

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Others

Regional Analysis

On a geographical basis, this report provides an outlook on the production, consumption, revenue (US$ M), market share, and growth rate of Global Transportation Management Software solutions from 2012 to 2023 (forecast report) in the following key regions:

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Industry News

Pottle’s Transportation LLC, an American carrier company, established in 1962 recently signed up with ORBCOMM for their trailer monitoring solution, which uses a high-sensitivity solar panel and built-in cargo sensor to provide complete visibility and tracking functionality for Pottle’s freight.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Transportation Management Software market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

