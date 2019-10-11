Global Hand Dryer Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Forecast To 2022

“Hand Dryer - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022”

Overview

Hand Dryers are electric machines used to dry the hands after washing, through a blast of warm air. They are installed in bathrooms and next to washbasins, essentially any place where a person would wash their hands. Hand dryers can be run either by the push of a button or through sensors that detect when a person’s hands are placed in front of the dryer's jet. The latter is preferred as it prevents people with wet or dirty hands from touching the machine. Hand dryers are an excellent substitute to paper towels, as they prevent the wasteful use of paper.

One reason for the popularity of hand dryers in places where a large number of people are present, like offices or malls, for example, is that a hand dryer is much more economical when compared to paper towels. Depending on the cost of paper towels, management tends to cut down costs by as much as 85% - 99%. Although the initial investment is higher when installing a hand dryer than when installing paper towel dispensers, the long hand dryers, however, require little to no maintenance, thus bringing down daily expenditure.

There are two types of hand dryers in the market today - Hot hand dryers and Jet hand dryers. Hot hand dryers blow a jet of air through a heating coil over your hands, and the heat and air pressure evaporate the water droplets, thereby drying your hands. A jet hand dryer works on a different principle. You move your hands in a space between two openings that blow out air at high velocity, which pushes the water droplets off of your hands rather than heating and evaporating them. Jet hand dryers have proven to be more efficient and economical.

Segmentation

This market report provides an analysis and forecast report for the hand dryer market both on a global and regional level. The report provides insights on historic data collated from 2014-2016 and a forecast report for the time period 2017 to 2022. The report provides insights on the driving and restraining forces in the hand dryer market, and of the opportunities available on a global level.

This report provides an analysis of the Porter’s Five Forces model for the hand dryer market to help companies understand the current market competition, along with a detailed value chain analysis. The report is created by studying data from the following manufacturers:

American Dryer, Inc.

Bradley Corporation

Dyson Ltd.

Electrostar Gmbh

Excel Dryer, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

World Dryer Corporation.

The report is segmented based on the types of hand dryers:

Hot hand dryers

Jet hand dryers

The report is also segmented based on the application of hand dryers:

Hotel

Hospitals Clinics

Food processing Service Industry

Commercial Complexes

Office Buildings

Others

Regional Analysis

The report is also segmented based on region, providing insights on the current demand and forecasted demand for hand dryers in the following geographic regions:

North America

The US

Europe

The UK

France

Germany

The Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Industry News

According to a recent report by BBC News Media, the hand dryer market in 2018 was valued at $400 million, and the projected market value between 2019 and 2015 at $1230 million. This equals a CAGR of 15.1%.

