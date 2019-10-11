False Lashes (False Eyelashes) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

False Lashes (False Eyelashes) Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2025

Whether it’s the television actors, TV hosts, or the film industry celebrities, or simply a first lady at the local barista, a rimmed eye with thick dark eye lashes is something most of the ladies don’t want to miss. Fake eye lashes have become an important product in the cosmetics and make-up accessories product not only because they add volume to the lashes but also because they enhance the overall appeal of the face. Since not every woman is gifted with thick and voluminous eye lashes, these false lashes are a real savior. They are the only reason that women, even in this modern era, have eyelashes so lush and long that even a sideways glance adds to irresistible pleasures of the beauty.

Though the false eyelashes were merely a part of the makeup industry, now they are becoming everyday glamour products. They are literally everywhere. Since 2012, the sales of false eyelashes reached its peak, and now it is growing by 75 %. As of the marker evaluation done on these lashes, it is nearly a $170 million market. And the forecast says the market will continue to grow exponentially for the years to come. One of the most demanded lashes are the ones that can frame the upper eyes all around, just like the ones Kim Kardashian and her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner wears. These eyes lashes are now so ubiquitous, they are being manufactured and sold in all parts of the world.

The market of false eyelashes is mainly segmented into three types: strip lashes, single individual lashes, and individual flare lashes. As one of the most common variety, the strip lashes are versatile, and they can be used to custom fit a user’s eyes and the required length. Makeup artists primarily use the individual flare lashes, and they are put individually, unlike the strip lashes that can be put all at once. Such lashes can increase the lash fullness and also fill all the sparse spaces. Individual single lashes are also used by professionals to add volume to natural lashes and fill the sparse areas properly.

Fake Eyelashes’ market can be chiefly classified into six main regions, mainly Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East region. In Asia, the highest demand is in India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. In North America, the market is segmented in the following regions; Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Bermuda, Bonaire, Dominica, United States of America, and the US Virgin Islands. In South America, maximum consumption is in the following states: Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Suriname, Peru, and Colombia. And in Australia, most of the manufacturing and supply units are in New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, and Tonga.

Eyelash Extension manufacturing companies are now producing false eyelashes with synthetic fiber, human hair, mink, and horse hair, as well. Now, semi-permeable lashes are also in the trend.

