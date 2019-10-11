Air Seeder Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Air Seeder Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Air Seeder Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Air Seeder Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview:

Air Seeder is a machine that allows consistent delivery from the seed-metering device to the seedbed through an air delivery method. With the evolving civilizations and implementing improvisation in farming techniques, different tools and machines emerged to increase productivity with ease. The Air Seeder accomplishes direct seeding in farming land just by one pass of the machine, allowing the farmer to seed, distribute nitrogen at a specific interval and apply fertilizer. The compressed air helps gauge the seed and distribution of the fertilizer.

The Air Seeder with attached sharp tools helps in digging and surface drilling. The cultivation tool like a blade, chisel, allows ground penetration. The market of Air Seeder will show huge growth by increasing farm production and decreasing farm labor. Air Seeder needs less maintenance because of its less moving parts. The Air Seeder is mainly used to seed crops in a large field. Air Seeder is easy to fill and clean and to move. It distributes the seed and fertilizer through the air stream to individual rows.

Air Seeder is being used to execute various precision agriculture management exercises. The Air Seeder technology with GPS-equipped controllers can stop seed and fertilizer application while the machine travels over the land that has already been planted. A computer controller display inside the tractor is used to interact with the Air Seeder control technology. A planting map is recorded by the computer controller. Air seeders work better with smaller and rounded seeds because of the way it operates. The market will witness considerable growth by providing technologically improved Air Seeder.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Air Seeder market. This report focused on Air Seeder market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Air Seeder Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

CNH Industrial

AGCO Corporation

John Deere

Great Plains

Bourgault Industries

Morris Industries

Amity Technology

Major applications as follows:

Wheat Application

Corn Application

Soybeans Application

Rice Application

Canola Application

Major Type as follows:

Rear Tow Seeder Bins

Front Mounted Bins

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content 1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 CNH Industrial

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 AGCO Corporation

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 John Deere

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Great Plains

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Bourgault Industries

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Morris Industries

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 Amity Technology

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 Wheat Application

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Wheat Application Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Corn Application

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Corn Application Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Soybeans Application

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Soybeans Application Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Rice Application

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Rice Application Market Size and Forecast

4.5 Canola Application

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Canola Application Market Size and Forecast

Continued....

