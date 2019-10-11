Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global marine biotechnology market and all of its components give an account of the current market status, size, and trends and developments. The global marine biotechnology market is valued at US$3740 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$4,600 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2024. Based on the data collected from the year 2014 onwards, the report studies the market trends and makes a forecast up to the year 2024.

Marine biotechnology is an area of study and research dedicated to products that are derived or developed from a wide variety of marine animals and plants. It focuses on utilizing marine bioresources. Aquaculture - breeding aquatic organisms in culture for food, fuel, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other products, is a major component of this field. The results and advancements of the marine biotechnological front have found applications in fields such as medical needs, pharmacology, fisheries, food and cosmetics industries, and also in environmental recovery or restoration.

Put broadly, Marine biotechnology is the industrial, medical or environmental application of biological resources from the sea. Algae, which are one of the most abundant renewable biomaterials found on land and in the oceans are now being used for the production of biofuels. The production of marine-derived polysaccharides is also another frontier resulting from biotechnological developments. Marine environment, being the most biologically and chemically diverse habitat on the planet has been a major driver for innovations in the field of marine biotechnology. In recent times it has rolled out a number of major therapeutic products, industrial and environmental applications and analytical tools.



Key Players:

Marinova

NEB

BiotechMarine

GlycoMar

Marine Biotech

Nofima

Sams

Aquapharm

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation on the global marine biotechnology based on the product type broadly splits the market into two segments - Marine Animal Technology and Marine Plant Technology. These segments differ on the sourced or the resource used. The other segmentation would be based on the product application and includes the following segments - Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Fine Chemical, and Nutritional Supplements. The industries that produce these products constitute the major portion of the downstream primary consumers. In order to meet global global challenges and support economic recovery and growth, marine biotechnology can help in a big way by delivering new knowledge, products, and services. According to the report, the marine biotechnology market is still in its infancy and the boundaries for its quantification are indistinct and with wide-reaching applications and resources.

Regional Segmentation

The report gives an in-depth study of the regional markets and segments. According to it, the Asia-Pacific market will take over most of the market share in the following years, especially with China and fast-growing India, and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play a major role in the global market. This report studies the Marine Biotechnology market conditions of the major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries. The key regions and countries covered by the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Industry News

Atlas Venture has announced the launch of a new biotech startup called Korro Bio, based on a technology that could be an improvement on current approaches to gene-editing. Cambridge-based Atlas plans to create drugs based on editing RNA - the genetic instructions that carry the instructions for producing proteins in the body. The new startup is backed by Atlas as well as big names like New Enterprise Associates Inc., Chevy Chase, Maryland venture capital firm.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Country

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

