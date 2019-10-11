Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Growth, Analysis, Share, Key Trends

Automotive 3D Printing Market

Global automotive 3D printing market identifies the introduction of low-cost entry level 3D printers as one of the major factors

The global Automotive 3D Printing market is valued at 910 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025.” — Valuates

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive 3D Printing market is valued at 910 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025.

Global automotive 3D printing market identifies the introduction of low-cost entry level 3D printers as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market’s growth. The availability of entry-level printers will influence tier-2 and tier-3 plastic parts manufacturers and automotive suppliers to adopt 3D printing technology for manufacturing small parts including dampers and bearings. Moreover, the development of affordable entry-level 3D printing technology will increase the adoption and will subsequently reduce the cost of high-capability 3D printers that are currently being used only for industrial applications, in turn, increasing their adoption.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next few years. Benefits such as the ability to build complex shapes using fewer parts, less material wastage, and the ability to build lightweight products that help in saving fuel costs, is inducing major automotive manufacturers in this region to adopt 3D printing. This report focuses on Automotive 3D Printing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive 3D Printing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Arcam AB

• Autodesk, Inc.

• EnvisionTEC

• Hoganas AB

• Optomec, Inc.

• Ponoko Limited

• Stratasys Ltd.

• The ExOne Company

• Voxeljet AG

Automotive 3D Printing Market Segment by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

Automotive 3D Printing Market Segment by Type

• Products

• Services

• Materials

Automotive 3D Printing Market Segment by Application

• Inhouse

• Outsourced

