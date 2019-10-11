Mochi Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Mochi Market Report

Mochi is a Japanese traditional food. It can be described as rice cake, made up of glutinous rice, sugar, water, and cornstarch. The rice is involved in preparing the Mochi is known as Mochigome. First, the rice is pounded into a paste with additional ingredients, and then it is given any desired shape. Although it is related to the Japanese new year festival, it can be easily found in the market and consumed all-round the year. The protein concentration of mochi rice is higher than that of the normal rice grain. Mochi is also referred to as “food for the gods” and offered in a ritual ceremony.

Mochi is easily found in supermarkets and pantries all around Japan. There are different seasons for different types of Mochi. Mochi for Cherry-blossom season is different from Mochi available during Children’s day. However, the most popular season for mochi is the new year. Mochi is fast becoming popular in many regions other than Japan like Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China.

Mochi is popular across all ages. However, it has a rather bizarre effect on a person’s health, if consumed the wrong way. There are multiple occasions when a person must be admitted to the hospital or attended by healthcare professionals. Mochi injuries are usually caused due to choking and suffocation due to its sticky nature. Healthcare departments are releasing consumption techniques along with the packaging samples. It has to be cut into short pieces and consumed slowly.

Segments:

The global mochi market is growing at a steady pace and needs a detailed understanding to unravel its true potential. The global mochi market is segmented based on its type and application. Stripe and spherical mochi and others are covered in the type segment of the market. The mochi market is segmented based on its application considering the available source of it like Online Sales, Supermarket, Retails, and others. Mochi is widely available in supermarkets all year, however, due to the rise in online services, many mochi producers are considering the online sales platform as their medium.

Regional Analysis:

Mochi is popular in various east Asian countries like Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It is naturally gluten free as it is rice-based. It is also developed as a snack base and available in different Asian mixes. The Asia Pacific market for Mochi is growing rapidly. New branding and packaging strategies have helped to fuel the growth. North American and European markets are also witnessing growth due to the increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine. Several Japanese restaurants and food chains are branding these products as ready to go eat products, which are gaining popularity among young generations.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Mike Popcorn with Japanese Yamanashi confectioner Kikyouya launched a new mochi-flavored popcorn, to get more attention from the Japanese consumers. Mochi is fast becoming one of the most preferred types of cuisine. Various consumers are trying to gain more from this type of cuisine.

