Global Cool Roofs Market Demand,Application,Growth Rate,Top Competitors,Future Projection and Growth Rate

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the temperature continues to soar high beyond the human levels, the need for better cooling systems has become the need of the hour. Without the right ventilation, the buildings become an inhumane place to live. This has led to an increase in demand for systems that keep the rooms cool, without hurting the environment. One such method that has become a craze in recent years is the global cool roofs market. The system employees a combination of natural and artificial methods that keep the rooms cool even in the harshest conditions.

The cool roofs market hit a major high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx percent for the next few years. The industry is expected to cross a significant milestone by the year 2025.

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the global cool roofs industry. The rising global temperatures coupled with an increase in awareness among individuals has propelled the growth prospects of the industry. On the other hand, continuous innovation in the segment, rise in disposable income and extensive promotions by brands has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years. The need for eco-friendly products has also evolved as a major driving force in the industry.

Top key Players

GAF

DuPont

Carlisle

Soprema Group

Renolit

Sika

CertainTeed

Oriental Yuhong

Owens Corning

TehnoNICOL

Atlas Roofing

Hongyuan Waterproof

Fosroc

CKS

Joaboa Technology

TAMKO Building Products

Bauder

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hangzhou Jinwu

Yuhong Waterproof

Polyglass

Yuwang Group

Segment by Type

PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

EPDM (rubber)

TPO (thermoplastic)

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

