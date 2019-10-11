E-commerce Logistics 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Report On -“E-commerce Logistics 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2025”

E-commerce Logistics Market 2019

Segmentation

The study of the E-commerce Logistics market has been made strong by a segmentation based on product type and application of E-commerce Logistics. These segments help in better understanding of the prospects to work upon for the future E-commerce Logistics market.

By type, the segmentation of the market include the broad divisions of E-commerce Logistics. These broad divisions are Warehousing E-commerce Logistics and Transportation E-commerce Logistics. These broad divisions are further sub-divided. For instance, in case of Warehousing E-commerce Logistics, the sub divisions are Mega Centers, Hubs/Delivery Centers, Returns Processing Centers and the sub divisions of Transportation E-commerce Logistics are Air/Express Delivery, Freight/Rail, Trucking/Over Road, and Maritime.

By application, the segmentation of E-commerce Logistics market includes the different sectors where E-commerce Logistics is applied. They are Storage Enterprise, Transport Enterprises, Loading and Unloading, Distribution Enterprises and Circulation Processing Industry.

This report focuses on the global key players, covered

FedEx

DHL

Gati

Aramex

Kenco Group

Clipper Logistics

XPO Logistics

Agility Public Warehousing

United Parcel Service

Ceva Holdings

InnJoo

Shopping and making transactions online are fast becoming regular practices for people. People shop online sitting at home more than just visiting stores or shops. Moreover, even in stores people prefer paying online or through card instead of manually by cash. Records of all these payments and transactions, orders and deliveries are needed to be kept accurately. Some of the small sectors or cottage enterprises like boutique work upon their own logistics. However, sectors involving commerce in global standards, separate work base is required to maintain the logistics. These work departments are called E-commerce Logistics.

Urbanization is expected to push several industries by creating a huge user base for the E-commerce Logistics market. The demand is further getting traction as e-commerce is rapidly developing a base for itself by bringing in exotic products or unique ones that would cater to niche clients. It is also expected to make good grounds due to technological advancements. Various types of transports are getting picked up to efficiently distribute products. Smart machines are also getting developed to get real-time information about the product, which can ensure better growth prospect.

However, the market for e-commerce logistics may find some hindrances in the economic slump as several developing countries would feel the heat of it. In the African region, geopolitical crisis, economic plummet, difficult terrain, and others can significantly hold back the expected market growth.

Regional Market

North America and Europe have the best security facility and more number of people gradually taking support of internet to build their economic stature. This is poving beneficial for the e-commerce logistics market. The US, the UK, Canada, Italy, France, and Russia are way ahead than other countries of the region. This is due to their economic progress and better

market association.

The APAC region and the Middle East and Africa are also bolstering local E-commerce Logistics markets by catering the demands of the people. Moreover, besides, developing the existing sectors, there are many smaller E-commerce Logistics sectors emerging in countries like India, Japan, China, Indonesia and Thailand.

Industry News

In September 2019, Shipper, a startup from Indonesia, announced their intention of improving the e-commerce logistics segment in the country. Indonesia is one of the fastest growing countries in the e-commerce section but it lacks e-commerce logistics structure. Shipper wants to explore this opportunity and create a wider base for itself.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 E-commerce Logistics Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Competition, by Players

4 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Regions

5 North America E-commerce Logistics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe E-commerce Logistics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific E-commerce Logistics Revenue by Countries

8 South America E-commerce Logistics Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue E-commerce Logistics by Countries

10 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Segment by Type

11 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Segment by Application

12 Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

