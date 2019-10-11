There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,590 in the last 365 days.

Global Bowling Centers Industry

Bowling Centers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 9%. Bowling Centers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bowling Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817974/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bowling Centers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$120.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$97.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bowling Centers will reach a market size of US$864.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$932.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bowl America, Inc.; Bowlero Corp, AMF Bowling Centers Inc.; Hollywood Bowl Group; Red Rock Resorts, Inc.; Ten Entertainment Group


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817974/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bowling Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bowling Centers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bowling Centers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Bowling Centers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bowling Centers Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Bowling Centers Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Bowling Centers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Bowling Centers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Bowling Centers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Bowling Centers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Bowling Centers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Bowling Centers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Bowling Centers Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Bowling Centers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Bowling Centers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Bowling Centers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Bowling Centers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Bowling Centers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Bowling Centers Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Bowling Centers Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Bowling Centers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Bowling Centers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Bowling Centers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Bowling Centers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Bowling Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Bowling Centers Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Bowling Centers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bowling Centers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Bowling Centers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Bowling Centers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Bowling Centers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Bowling Centers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Bowling Centers Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Bowling Centers Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Bowling Centers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Bowling Centers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Bowling Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Bowling Centers Market in Rest of Latin America: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Bowling Centers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Bowling Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Bowling Centers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Bowling Centers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Bowling Centers Market in Israel in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Bowling Centers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Bowling Centers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Bowling Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Bowling Centers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Bowling Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Bowling Centers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Bowling Centers Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017

IV. COMPETITION

BOWL AMERICA INC
BOWLERO CORP, AMF BOWLING CENTERS INC.
RED ROCK RESORTS, INC.
TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817974/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.