Bowling Centers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 9%. Bowling Centers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bowling Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817974/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bowling Centers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$120.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$97.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bowling Centers will reach a market size of US$864.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$932.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bowl America, Inc.; Bowlero Corp, AMF Bowling Centers Inc.; Hollywood Bowl Group; Red Rock Resorts, Inc.; Ten Entertainment Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817974/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bowling Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bowling Centers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bowling Centers Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bowling Centers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bowling Centers Market in the United States: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Bowling Centers Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Bowling Centers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Bowling Centers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Bowling Centers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Bowling Centers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Bowling Centers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Bowling Centers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Bowling Centers Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Bowling Centers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Bowling Centers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Bowling Centers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Bowling Centers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Bowling Centers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Bowling Centers Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Bowling Centers Market in Russia: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Bowling Centers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Bowling Centers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Bowling Centers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Bowling Centers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Bowling Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Bowling Centers Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Bowling Centers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bowling Centers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Bowling Centers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Bowling Centers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Bowling Centers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Bowling Centers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Bowling Centers Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Bowling Centers Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Bowling Centers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Bowling Centers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Bowling Centers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Bowling Centers Market in Rest of Latin America: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Bowling Centers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Bowling Centers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Bowling Centers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Bowling Centers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Bowling Centers Market in Israel in US$ Million: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Bowling Centers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Bowling Centers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Bowling Centers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Bowling Centers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Bowling Centers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Bowling Centers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Bowling Centers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Bowling Centers Market in Africa: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



BOWL AMERICA INC

BOWLERO CORP, AMF BOWLING CENTERS INC.

RED ROCK RESORTS, INC.

TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817974/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.