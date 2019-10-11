Commercial Aerospace Avionics Market - Global Industry Growth, Opportunities and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global commercial aerospace avionics market report gives an insight into the market while giving an introduction and look into the product scope and opportunities. The market risks and driving factors have also been discussed. The top manufacturers have been listed along with their complete company profiles. The market shares, total sales and revenue, and prices and gross margin from the years 2016-17 have been covered in this section. With the expansion of the civil aviation industry, the market for avionics holds much promise.

Several downstream factors that affect the market demand have also been studied by the report. It also covers the major projects and developments, and the strategies undertaken by these companies in the last five years, using the data available from the period 2016-17. Each of the product offerings and specifications have been duly mentioned. The report also contains a description of the commercial aerospace avionics sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, and latest research findings.

The term Avionics came from the aviation electronics. The commercial aerospace avionics consists of all electro-mechanical and electronic systems and types of equipment that are used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and probe, which assist the pilots in the safe and efficient operation of an aircraft. Avionics system comprises mainly of communications, navigation, display systems and many other systems that perform various functions. The variants made for commercial airlines are made to suit the needs of the particular type of flight being operated.



Key Players:

Garmin

GE

Honeywell

Mitsubishi

Northrop Grumman

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Market Segmentation

The global commercial aerospace avionics market split based on the product type and application helps dissect and understand the components of the market better. The major segments based on the product type given by the report are Display Systems, Control Systems, and Communication Systems, Radar and Surveillance and others. These are the major components that make up the complete flight control, guidance and communications systems. The market segmentation based on the product application would be into Commercial Aircraft, Business Jets, Regional Aircraft, and Military Aircraft. Each of these segments vary in the level of sophistication and grade of equipment used. The sales and growth rates of each of these have been studied in the report.

Regional Analysis

The commercial aerospace avionics market forecast has been done by regions, with the total market sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023. The regions and countries covered by this report are North America, which includes the United States, Mexico, and Canada; the European market of Germany, UK, France, Russia and Italy, the Asia-Pacific region (Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, China, and India), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), and the MEA region (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Nigeria, and South Africa). The market concentration and the competitive landscape have been given for each of these regions. The regional and country-level analysis has been done incorporating the forces of demand and supply that are influencing the growth of this particular market.

Industry News

QinetiQ’s Target Systems (QTS), a UK-based defense technology firm, has made a collaboration with Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer avionics products for its unmanned target systems. Cyient is a key supplier and manufacturer of electronics and engineering solutions for the QTS’ range of unmanned air, land, and sea target systems. The company operates from its facilities in India.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Country

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

