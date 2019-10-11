Global Laser Materials Processing Systems Industry
Laser Materials Processing Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 6%. Laser Materials Processing Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Materials Processing Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818002/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.2 Billion by the year 2025, Laser Materials Processing Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$513.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$443.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Laser Materials Processing Systems will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd.; Bystronic Laser AG; Coherent, Inc.; DPSS Lasers, Inc.; Epilog Laser, Inc.; Eurolaser GmbH; FANUC Corporation; Fraunhofer-Institut fur Werkstoff- und Strahltechnik IWS Dresden; Gerber Technology; IPG Photonics Corporation; Laser Photonics LLC; Prima Industrie SpA; Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd.; Trotec Laser, Inc.; Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818002/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laser Materials Processing Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Laser Materials Processing Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Laser Materials Processing Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in the
United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Laser Materials Processing
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Laser Materials Processing
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Laser Materials Processing Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Laser Materials Processing Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laser Materials
Processing Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in
Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Laser Materials Processing
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Laser Materials Processing
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Israel
in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Laser Materials Processing Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Laser Materials Processing Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Laser Materials Processing
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Laser Materials Processing
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Laser Materials Processing Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Laser Materials Processing Systems Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
AMADA MIYACHI
BYSTRONIC LASER AG
COHERENT
DPSS LASERS
EPILOG LASER
EUROLASER GMBH
FANUC CORPORATION
FRAUNHOFER-INSTITUT FUR WERKSTOFF- UND STRAHLTECHNIK IWS DRESDEN
GERBER TECHNOLOGY
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
LASER PHOTONICS
PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.P.A.
SAHAJANAND LASER TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
TROTEC LASER
TRUMPF GMBH + CO. KG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818002/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.