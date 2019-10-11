Global Location-based Services (LBS) Industry

Location-based Services (LBS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$113 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25%. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.9 Billion by the year 2025, Transportation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transportation will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 29.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; Bharti Airtel Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Google LLC; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Nokia Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Qualcomm Inc.





