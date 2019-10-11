Global Pasta Industry

Pasta market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 5%. Dried Pasta, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Dried Pasta will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$125.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$100.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dried Pasta will reach a market size of US$786.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$945.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A; De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A; Ebro Foods S.A; Makfa JSC; Nestle SA





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pasta Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



BARILLA G. E R. F.LLI SPA

DE CECCO DI FILIPPO S.P.A

EBRO FOODS S.A

MAKFA JSC

NESTLé SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

