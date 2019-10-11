Global Body Lotion Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Body Lotion Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studie

PUNE, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Body lotions are typically emulsions that are made from a mixture of different water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients as well as an emulsifier. Oil and water do not mix together on their own and hence an emulsifier is added to the mixture to bind the two together and produce an emulsion. They generally have low viscosity and are topical in nature which means they are applied to the skin. They can be used to moisturize, soften, smoothen and even perfume the skin.

Body lotions can be used in a multitude of ways to either preventing drying of the body by sealing the moisture into softening rough parts of the body like heels and elbows. If applied to scaly dehydrated skin body lotions can work wonders by rejuvenating the skin. It can smoothen rough calluses and can make the callused area supple and helps in removing the dead skin easier than what it would have been without lotions. Lotions can also be used to remove dead flakes from the skin and can also brighten the skin.

The report published on the global body lotion market divides the global market into different categories based on the different applications that lotions can be used for, the different types of lotions, regions and based on several key manufacturers around the globe. The report also includes a detailed overview of the product scope, market risks, and opportunities as well as the various driving forces of the market. The competitive situation in the global body lotions market is comprehensively analyzed and presented in the report.

Key Players:

Unilever PLC

L'Oréal

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido Company

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc.

Clarins

Kao Corporation

Amore Pacific Group

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Cavinkare

Cetaphil

Hain Celestial Group

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3854855-global-body-lotion-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segmentation

The global body lotion market can be split into different market segments based on the different types of lotions available in the market as well as the different applications that each product can be used for.

Market split based on types:

Dry Skin Body Lotion: Lotions that are most suitable for dry skin.

Oily Skin Body Lotion: Lotions that are effectively used by people who have oily skin

Normal Skin Body Lotion: People with normal skin use the lotion.

Others

Market split based on the applications: Depending on the type of people who use body lotions they can be categorized as:

Men Using

Women Using

Baby Using

Regional Overview

The global body lotions market can be divided into different market regions to make the segmentation easier. The various regions that the market is divided into include the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Europe with a focus placed on key countries in each of these different regions. The top manufacturers of body lotions in the years 2017 and 2018 are profiled and their market share, global revenue, sales, and the price is analyzed and included in the report. The global market is forecast from the year 2019 to the year 2024 on the basis of applications, types, and regions covered along with the sales and revenue.

Industry News

A CBD or cannabidiol infused body lotion called Stiletto Cream was introduced last month by Tamara Mellon and the Los Angeles brand Lord Jones. It promises to relieve the agony of throbbing feet which come as a result of wearing high heels for long periods of time, especially for celebrities.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3854855-global-body-lotion-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions



Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Body Lotion Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Body Lotion Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Body Lotion by Country

6 Europe Body Lotion by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Body Lotion by Country

8 South America Body Lotion by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Body Lotion by Countries

10 Global Body Lotion Market Segment by Type

11 Global Body Lotion Market Segment by Application

12 Body Lotion Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.