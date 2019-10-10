Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Chairwoman Nita Lowey

“Nita Lowey has been a force in the Congress for thirty years. I was saddened to learn of her plans to retire, and I join in thanking her for decades of service to the House, to New York, and to our nation. “A trailblazer, Chairwoman Lowey served as the first woman to chair the DCCC and then the first to lead the powerful Appropriations Committee. As an appropriator, I have worked closely with her throughout her tenure and have seen how fiercely she has defended and strengthened programs that make opportunities accessible to more Americans. A steadfast advocate for women’s choice and access to health care, she has been a champion for women’s rights and equality. A longtime defender of the U.S.-Israel relationship and American aid to our ally Israel, Chairwoman Lowey has also made it her mission to stand up for the Jewish state and its security. “I will miss Chairwoman Lowey in the House, and I look forward to celebrating her distinguished career of service in the months ahead. I thank her for all she has given and will continue to give to the constituents and country she has served so ably and with such merit throughout her time in office.”