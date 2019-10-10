Arab Republic of Egypt : Fifth Review Under the Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Arab Republic of Egypt

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

October 10, 2019

Electronic Access:

Summary:

Egypt’s macroeconomic situation has improved significantly since 2016. Over the last three years, the authorities have carried out an ambitious home-grown reform program that aimed to correct large external and domestic imbalance and promote inclusive growth and job creation. Critical macroeconomic reforms implemented under the program have been successful in achieving macroeconomic stabilization, a recovery in growth and employment, and putting public debt on a clearly declining trajectory. Fiscal savings have been partly utilized to ease the burden of adjustment on the poor.