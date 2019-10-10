There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,552 in the last 365 days.

Arab Republic of Egypt : Fifth Review Under the Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Arab Republic of Egypt

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

October 10, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Egypt’s macroeconomic situation has improved significantly since 2016. Over the last three years, the authorities have carried out an ambitious home-grown reform program that aimed to correct large external and domestic imbalance and promote inclusive growth and job creation. Critical macroeconomic reforms implemented under the program have been successful in achieving macroeconomic stabilization, a recovery in growth and employment, and putting public debt on a clearly declining trajectory. Fiscal savings have been partly utilized to ease the burden of adjustment on the poor.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/311

English

Publication Date:

October 10, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513516622/1934-7685

Stock No:

1EGYEA2019002

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

69

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.