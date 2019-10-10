CMB Regional Centers By The Numbers: CMB Has Achieved Many Different Milestones, What Does It Mean In EB-5?

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EB-5 program is arguably the finest job creation and investment inducing program ever devised by Congress. Introduced in 1990 the EB-5 program allows foreign nationals to obtain a permanent residency visa (green card) for themselves and their entire immediate family under the age of 21 if they invest their hard earned dollars in the United States and create 10 new American jobs. This program has resulted in the creation of hundreds of billions of dollars in job creating projects throughout the United States. This incredible program of investment and job creation cost the United States government or taxpayers zero.



CMB Regional Centers is one of the oldest active regional centers in the EB-5 industry. CMB has been recognized as a pioneer in the EB-5 industry for developing multiple structures that are widely used today throughout the industry. CMB is proud of its historic past and its current status as the number one regional center in the nation.

25 YEARS Patrick Hogan, the founder and CEO of CMB Regional Centers, is one of the most experienced EB-5 practitioners today. Patrick began working within the EB-5 program in 1994.

22 YEARS In 1997 Patrick Hogan formed his first authorized regional center, CMB Export.

100% CMB maintains a 100% project approval success rate for projects adjudicated by the USCIS at both the I-526 and I-829 stage.

3 BILLION+ CMB has raised over $3 billion in EB-5 job creating capital.

14+ BILLION The $3 billion in EB-5 capital is combined with approximately $11 billion in partner capital resulting in approximately $14 billion in CMB related job creating projects throughout the US.

175,000+ CMB has documented to the USCIS over 175,000 new American jobs at CMB partnerships.

5,500+ Over 5,500 investors have subscribed into CMB’s EB-5 partnerships.

4,800+ CMB has achieved over 4,800 I-526 approvals in its EB-5 partnerships.

1,200+ CMB has achieved over 1,200 I-829 approvals in its EB-5 partnerships.

1,100+ Over 1,100 CMB investors have received a return of their capital account from their CMB EB-5 investment partnership.

102 CMB has EB-5 investors from 102 different countries throughout the world.

72 CMB has 72 different EB-5 job creating partnerships.

1st Patrick Hogan was the first to develop a loan model for use within the EB-5 program.

1st CMB was the first to utilize only indirect and induced jobs to prove job creation in EB-5 projects.

1st CMB is the first to voluntarily commission independent third party audits of all its EB-5 partnerships’ financial statements and immigration statistics from inception until the present setting a standard for transparency within the EB-5 industry.

1st CMB is the first to raise in excess of $3 billion in EB-5 capital for job creation in the United States.

1st CMB is the first to exceed 5500 EB-5 investors throughout its partnerships.

CMB, under the direction of CEO Patrick Hogan, has always had the philosophy of understanding and putting the investor’s goals first. We understand our EB-5 investor’s main purpose is to achieve a permanent visa in the United States, to hopefully achieve a return of their original capital and achieve a return on investment if possible. We understand the order of importance for our investors is in the order above. It should be recognized that the immigrant investor’s pursuit of the permanent visa in the United States results in significant investment and new American job creation within the United States and also new permanent residents that are highly likely to set up their own businesses and create additional jobs for the US economy.

Only a portion of the success of CMB can be measured by numbers. In May 2019, the EB-5 trade organization invest in the USA (IIUSA) recognized Patrick Hogan’s accomplishments and legacy in the EB-5 industry by awarding him the Lifetime Achievement Award. Upon learning of this great honor, Mr. Hogan was quoted as saying, “This award is not for the accomplishment of one person, rather a recognition of many dedicated and loyal members of the CMB team.” The CMB team speaks 14 different languages and have traveled to over 50 countries to meet with families interested in pursuing an EB-5 visa, immigration attorneys, and other EB-5 practitioners from around the world. It has been stated numerous times by individuals not associated with CMB that the CMB Regional Centers are the “gold standard” when it comes to EB-5 regional centers.

We at CMB encourage any and all who are considering an EB-5 visa to move forward as soon as possible, whether it’s with CMB or another regional center. It is important to note that as of November 21, 2019, new regulations for the EB-5 program will become effective, which will drastically affect the EB-5 marketplace and the ability of certain regional centers to continue to operate. CMB regional centers have already identified EB-5 projects that will comply with the new regulations. In a sense, the new regulations, especially the new definition of a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), are not problematic for CMB simply because CMB has always followed the rules in regards to TEA designation and is very comfortable working within the regulatory framework. It must be pointed out that the dollar amount for investment in a TEA will rise to $900,000 from $500,000. If an application for an EB-5 visa is filed with the USCIS before the November 21 deadline, the old regulations are applicable. In a nutshell, what that means is if you invest with a regional center before November 21, the dollar amount required will be $500,000 and not the new $900,000 threshold. It also must be understood that the petition must be received by the USCIS before that date, which means that anyone thinking of investing in an EB-5 visa category should do so well before the November 21 date in order to ensure the application can be completed and filed.

