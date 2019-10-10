Brunei Darussalam : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
October 10, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Brunei Darussalam’s economy has been adjusting to the lower oil and gas (O&G) prices since 2014, with the authorities undertaking wide-ranging reforms. The reforms aim to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability and intergenerational equity, and to foster economic diversification. Growth is expected to pick up in 2019, with the outlook improving further over the medium term, driven by expansion in the O&G sector and large investment projects. Nonetheless, lower-than-expected O&G prices or production would reduce fiscal revenues and exports, with significant spillovers to the non-O&G sector.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/310
English
Publication Date:
October 10, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513516615/1934-7685
Stock No:
1BRNEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
54
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.