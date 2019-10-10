Brunei Darussalam : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

October 10, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Brunei Darussalam’s economy has been adjusting to the lower oil and gas (O&G) prices since 2014, with the authorities undertaking wide-ranging reforms. The reforms aim to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability and intergenerational equity, and to foster economic diversification. Growth is expected to pick up in 2019, with the outlook improving further over the medium term, driven by expansion in the O&G sector and large investment projects. Nonetheless, lower-than-expected O&G prices or production would reduce fiscal revenues and exports, with significant spillovers to the non-O&G sector.