Konica Minolta Awards Top Performing Channel Partners at its 2019 Dealer Summit

Dealers Recognized for Excellence and Revenue Growth

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its dealer award winners, recognizing accomplishments during its 2018 fiscal year (April 1, 2018 – March 31, 2019).

Through the success of its dealers, Konica Minolta ranks number one in ‘highest average dealer revenue of any manufacturer,’ according to The Cannata Report’s 2018 Dealer Survey. The company honored top performers for their revenue growth and product sales at an awards ceremony at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, CA.

The awards ceremony was held on day one of the technology giant’s two-day Dealer Summit, during which Konica Minolta gathered a select group of dealers to introduce new strategic technology partnerships. The conference offers support to dealers on implementing new technologies to grow their businesses and support the workplace of the future. A variety of educational sessions focused on the connected workplace, IT services and production print.

“Our dealer heroes, as we like to refer to them, are laser focused on the digital transformation of their customers, and having fantastic success helping them build their connected offices,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “These awards allow us the chance to let them know how much we value their business, and how proud we are of their continued growth and efforts to reshape the workplace of the future.”

The following is the full list of the 2018 Konica Minolta Dealer Award recipients.

