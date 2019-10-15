LoginRadius Joins Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)

Acclaimed cybersecurity leader shares commitment to advancing cloud security and building trust.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a cloud-based cybersecurity leader, is proud to announce their membership with Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) . CSA is a not-for-profit organization that attracts a diverse and extensive network of 80,000 cybersecurity experts. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and global platform provide members with tools for creating and maintaining a robust and trusted cloud ecosystem.To qualify for CSA membership, Deepak Gupta prepared and submitted the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) that validates the security policies and framework at LoginRadius. ISO 27001 and SOC2 compliance certifications were also submitted.“CSA is a think tank for the most innovative cloud-security experts in the world, such as Symantec and Microsoft,” said LoginRadius CTO and co-founder Deepak Gupta. “We’re excited to share our expertise in security technology with other industry leaders, especially when it comes to improving user best practices for security.”The importance of user security is amplified in Gartner’s list of Risk Management Trends for 2019 . Trend #6 predicts that the majority of cloud security issues will stem from customers through 2023. According to Mr. Gupta: “At LoginRadius, we’re 100% committed to providing technological and practical solutions to lower that risk.”Jim Reavis, CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance sums up membership: “CSA acts as the catalyst for bringing great minds together so they can inspire each other, reach their goals, and give back to the cloud community. We're excited to count LoginRadius as a member.”On October 8, Deepak was a guest on the CSA Security Update podcast , hosted by John DiMaria. Mr. Gupta describes the podcast as “...a vital discussion on cybersecurity issues and innovations that impact the world.”Deepak Gupta’s interview on the CSA Security Update podcast is available via iTunes.About the Cloud Security AllianceThe Cloud Security Alliance is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to promote the use of best practices for providing security assurance within Cloud Computing, and to provide education on the uses of Cloud Computing to help secure all other forms of computing. The Cloud Security Alliance is led by a broad coalition of industry practitioners, corporations, associations and other key stakeholders. For further information, follow the CSA on Twitter @cloudsa.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius secures and manages more than one billion digital identities for thousands of businesses and governments, worldwide. The company has been named an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the USA, the UK, Australia, and India. For more information visit loginradius.com or follow @loginradius on Twitter.



