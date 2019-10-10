Appliances Connection is Giving Away an Espresso/Cappuccino Maker for Columbus Day

Appliances Connection Columbus Day Giveaway

Win a top of the line espresso/cappuccino maker in the Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day giveaway. All you have to do is like and follow us on Instagram.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection is pleased to announce that one lucky person will win a Juro-Capresso espresso/cappuccino maker during our Columbus Day Giveaway. Need something a bit more then a pedestrian cup of coffee? This machine is for you. Brew strong, rich espressos to get you going in the morning. After a hearty dinner of veal chops and risotto, stave off full-bellied drowsiness with a cappuccino. When you are ready for bed, drift off into slumber with a frothy steamed milk. Bring the coffee shop home for a fraction of the price and without having to deal with pretentious baristas. Entering the contest drawing is easy. Just follow these steps:

1. Click here to go to our Instgram posting about the giveaway.

2. Follow @appliancesconnection

3. Like the giveaway post.

4. Tag two friends in the comments section of the giveaway post.



It’s that simple. What’s more, if you post a picture of the space in your kitchen where you enjoy your coffee, you'll receive a bonus additional entry. The drawing will be done on 10.16.2019 4:00PM EST after which no further entries will be accepted. The winner will be announced on 10.17.2019. Will you be the lucky one?

Also, this is your last chance to discover savings in the closing days of the Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day Sale which ends on Wednesday, 10.16.2019. Take advantage of the of the event and get ready for outdoor Autumn entertaining. The imminent colder weather won’t mean having to bring soirees indoors. Appliances Connection sells the finest patio heaters and fire pits from the best brands. Lynx is one of the premier grill manufacturers in the market. They’ve brought their considerable experience in harnessing fire to bear in their line of outdoor heating products. Two examples are their LFPSCLP 44-inch wide liquid propane square “Ice ‘n’ Fire” pit and the LFPCCLP round model. In the cold months, these will bring both cozy comfort and tasteful elegance to any outdoor space. As the weather warms, the fire bowl can be replaced with an included ice bucket and be a source of cool refreshment.

Another vaunted brand in outdoor grilling and heating is Napoleon. They’ve been in the business for over four decades and have built a reputation for manufacturing quality, durable products that can withstand the elements. This can certainly be sees in their PTH31GTSSP Bellagio Series outdoor patio heater. At 40,000 BTUs, it can throw off heat at a radius of up to 10 feet. The glass enclosed open flame makes for a charming ambience as your guests sip on evening cocktails. Additionally, if you purchase this model during our sale, we’ll give you a free heavy-duty cover to protect this already robust heater.

Connect your home with one of the wi-fi enabled refrigerators from Samsung’s Family Hub line. The right-hand French door of each model is decked with a huge 21.5-inch touchscreen. On it, you can set calendars or share photos and memos. Using three interior cameras, you can view the contents of the refrigerator on the touch screen or from the market on a smart phone or tablet. Never again will you have to worry about an incomplete grocery list. Set the mood or stay informed in the kitchen by streaming music and/or radio via services including Spotify Connect, Pandora, or TuneIn. Your refrigerator can be your home’s command center allowing you to control other wi-fi connected features in your house. Turn on lights, set the thermostat, monitor security cameras, and more. The Samsung Family Hub refrigerator is so capable you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

The deals don’t stop there. You’ll find unbeatable pricing on select GE ranges, Whirlpool laundry pairs, and so much more. Get an entire kitchen package for under $5,000 with a Frigidaire Professional closeout. Up your game with a fantastically priced refrigerator and drawer dishwasher set from luxury manufacturer Fisher & Paykel. There’s almost no end in sight to savings at the Appliances Connection 2019 Columbus Day Sale.

As always, Appliances Connection can make your decision to purchase big ticket items easier with our credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our 2019 Columbus Day Sale, you’ll save even more. Any purchase made with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase (before taxes and shipping fees).

Shopping with Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting access to the best home goods at the lowest prices, you’re also privy to service unparalleled in the industry. We employ over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, we’ve got you covered.



