Yamato partners with ZigZag Global for returns in Japan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZigZag Global have become the first returns management solution to partner with Japanese market leader Yamato Transport. Yamato provides collections directly from consumer’s doors all across Japan, with its reach more recently stretching across the rest of Southeast Asia and Europe.The Japanese eCommerce market is one of the largest in the world, and Yamato’s leading logistics network also supports returns from marketplaces like Amazon Japan. Japan’s policies on returns remain stricter than those imposed by European retailers.The solution will now allow Japanese and international retailers to benefit from the technical and logistical strengths of both companies. Customers will now be able to utilise ZigZag’s Japanese returns portal to return items in just a few clicks, sending the item back to the retailer via a local ZigZag consolidation warehouses in Tokyo. Retailers will have a more complete view of what goods are being returned, where and when, with great visibility and traceability.ZigZag’s SaaS returns management platform reduces the waste, friction, and cost associated with the returns process, enabling retailers to accurately grade returned goods faster, issue quicker refunds, increase customer loyalty, and use data analytics to identify problem returners. The partnership between ZigZag and Yamato Transport will ultimately create a far more efficient and cost-effective returns process in Japan, benefiting consumers and retailers alike.Al Gerrie, CEO of ZigZag, commented:“We use the best carrier services in local regions to ensure returns take the most cost-effective and efficient route back to the retailers. ZigZag are delighted to be able to introduce the first returns management solution to Japan alongside one of the leading carriers in Yamato Transport. Japan is a challenging market for some retailers and this partnership will help our clients provide seamless customer service for returns.”Yutaka Miyamoto. General Manager of Cross-Border eCommerce of Yamato, commented:Yamato is delighted to partner with ZigZag to support retailers from all over the world with their Japanese customer returns. ZigZag offers the most advanced and comprehensive returns solution to handle cross-border returns. With Japan becoming an increasingly exciting market for retailers selling directly and via online marketplaces into this market, we are confident that the ZigZag & Yamato partnership offers the ideal solution for their returns needs.About ZigZagZigZag Global is a software solution to help eCommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally.The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses, 100 carrier solutions, and 26 marketplaces in over 130 countries – all from a single integration. ZigZag uses predictive analytics to understand the most cost-effective and energy-efficient route to work out if a retailer should hold and resell returned products in local markets or bring them back via consolidation.ZigZag’s mission is to help retailers become more sustainable whilst cutting costs by over 50% and improving the speed of customer refunds by getting stock back in the supply chain more quickly.About YamatoThe Yamato Group consists of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (this company), subsidiaries, and affiliated companies. The group operates seven main business segments: Delivery, BIZ-Logistics, Home Convenience, e-Business, Financial, Autoworks, and Other, and runs related service operations.



