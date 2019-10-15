Homeowners Expected to Save Millions on Electricity This Winter with New Energy-Efficient Windows from EnerPro

Window Installation in Denver energy efficient windows in Denver

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The expert window installation contractors from EnerPro Window Replacement of Denver are working closely with homeowners this season. The reason being, they want to inform local residents that they are spending more on their heating and cooling costs than necessary. It's mainly because of outdated, single-pane windows in homes around the state. When the freezing winter weather of Colorado blows in, they want everyone to be prepared. The team has done their research. Now, they want to notify everyone of the possible millions of dollars in savings that could be obtained with a new energy-efficient window installation project.At EnerPro Window Replacement of Denver, the company of experts has seen first hand what old, broken, and malfunctioning windows can do to electricity bills. When an existing window is one of the older, single-pane models, there isn't enough of a barrier in place to keep the cold air out and the warm air in. While there is some protection present, it's not what it could be with the installation of more modern, thicker, double-paned glass windows with tight-fitting seals. Standing near one of the less efficient windows during subzero temperatures is enough to prove that they can't keep up with the weather. Drafts are felt, even when the window is shut and locked tight.In a report done in 2018 by the U.S. Department of Energy, it was determined that by replacing single-pane windows with newer energy-efficient double-paned versions, residents could save an estimated $126 to $465 each year. That's the equivalent of an entire month's heating bill, or even more for some. Even some of the newer double-paned windows aren't as energy-efficient as what they could be. By swapping out those with windows that are certified as energy-efficient, people can save somewhere between $27 and $111 a year. While those numbers might not seem like much, after a few years, they will start paying for themselves. The average cost of a new window that is energy-efficient is about $150. The return on investment will depend on how many windows have to be purchased and replaced.Most often, the technicians from EnerPro Window Replacement of Denver get asked, "what's so different about energy-efficient windows?" When the home is several decades old, and the windows aren't broken and still function reasonably well, nobody wants to pay for new window installation Denver. It's somewhat pricey, and if there's no visible issue, individuals don't see a point in making the switch.EnerPro Window Replacement of Denver is letting everyone know that they have 60 years of combined experience. The crew has enough knowledge to understand how beneficial this home improvement project is. First of all, if the current windows have frames that are made from wood or aluminum, warm air can quickly get through the material. Cold air from the outside sneaks through just as simply. Newer windows have at least two or sometimes three panes. The greater the barrier between the inside of a home and outside weather, the lesser the frequency of that undesirable airflow.What's most different about energy-efficient windows is the fact that they are manufactured with inert gasses like krypton or argon. The gas is inserted in the open spaces between the panes of glass. It creates an even more substantial barrier that allows less air transfer in and out of the home. These types of windows are referred to in the industry as insulated glass units or IGUs. One main feature of IGUs that other windows don't have is low-emissivity or Low-E glass. The Low-E glass reflects ultraviolet rays from the sun because of the thin layer of metallic oxides applied during production. It's similar to sunscreen, but for houses. The purpose is to lower the loss of warmth that heating systems provide in the winter and reduce summer solar heat gain.Deciding what types of windows to have installed can be a challenging task. EnerPro Window Replacement of Denver wants residents to know that they have the expertise required to assist each homeowner through the process. They offer a wide selection of windows from top name brands at a range of prices to suit any budget. These window installation contractors want people to know that even if energy-efficient windows are purchased individually, they should always be installed by an expert. If the installation is done incorrectly, then the savings desired could be forfeited entirely.To keep things manageable, EnerPro Window Replacement of Denver is offering all homeowners in the Denver, CO and surrounding areas free in-home assessments right now. They will send a reliable, honest, and knowledgeable window installation expert out at a convenient time. They will do a complete inspection of the current window condition for anyone interested in saving money on their energy bills. They also want to remind everyone that is a little apprehensive about taking on this kind of project that there are tax deductions available. Depending on the utility provider, there may also be additional savings or rebates available for anyone upgrading to energy-efficient windows.For more information or to schedule a free in-home estimate, visit their website replacementwindowscolorado.com or email enerprowindows@gmail.com.About EnerPro Window Replacement of Denver(720) 730-6606EnerPro Window Replacement of Denver is a locally owned and operated company that employs a team of licensed, highly-trained, and background screened contractors with over 60 years of combined experience. They are dedicated to providing their customers with the most energy-efficient windows on the market. The primary goal is for every person investing in a home improvement project to obtain something that will eventually pay for itself. They work diligently to ensure each job is customized to suit the individual customer. EnerPros's professionals offer free in-home evaluations. They have every consultant, designer, contractor, and supervisor necessary on their staff to get the job done in the most streamlined way possible.

