Karen L. Ammond, Named Associate Vice – President of Publicity and Media Relations for StarMentors Inc

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen L. Ammond the Founder and President of KBC Media, LLC has been named Associate Vice – President of Publicity and Media Relations for StarMentors Inc. KBC Media, LLC is based in New Jersey and New York, with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Miami. Karen has 20 years of national and international Media Relations experience.

StarMentors, Inc. is a collective world-class organization of top creative entertainment development professionals and executives that have combined their proven talent, history, and expertise. Their corporate offices are located in Kansas City with a presence in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Nashville and Denver Colorado. Their goal is to develop, create and provide the best entertainment, motions pictures, live musical events, musical talent, quality media content and resources to deliver the best entertainment available.

“I am honored to join the Starmentors team, under the leadership of Jay Jaworski, Starmentors will bring entertainment to a new level in the USA and throughout the world,” Karen Ammond.

Karen has designed and executed countless successful publicity and media relations campaigns for Celebrities, Music industry, Film and Television, Radio, Print, Entertainment, Authors and Lifestyle Products in the US, Europe, and Canada

“We are pleased to have Karen on our team. She is a respected world-class talent that clearly is in a league is of her own. It is also clear with her talents working on behalf of our company, we are confident that our success will be built on the best opportunities, lasting relationships and positive publicity generated by Karen, stated Jay Jaworski, President, and Founder, Starmentors Inc.



About StarMentors, Inc.

The StarMentors select team of top leadership, tour development entertainment visionaries, writers, producers, publicists, and entertainment technical professionals utilize the best technologies, techniques, digital media distribution systems and entertainment marketing strategies available worldwide. StarMentors, Inc’s continuous efforts are to promote successful investment, relationships and creative opportunities that fulfills the market’s future demands for quality entertainment.

For more information visit: and www. Starmentors.com and www.kbcmedia.com



