Global Basmati Rice Market to Reach USD 23.9 Billion by 2025 | KRBL Limited, Amira Nature Foods, LT Foods, Kohinoor Rice

Global Basmati Rice Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basmati Rice Industry

Description

Among different variants of long-grain rice, Basmati Rice continues to capture the highest demand owing to its superior characteristics in terms of aroma and flavour. Major cultivation of basmati rice is concentrated in India and Pakistan whereas few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam also cultivate this, though only for self-consumption. As per the Wise Guy Report, Global Basmati Rice Market valued approximately USD 9.2 billion in 2016, is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR of 11.4% during 2018-2025 and will reach USD 23.9 Billion by 2025.

Key drivers of the market are:

Improving economic conditions, steadily rising consumer purchase power and improving marketing values of basmati rice leading to increased consumptions levels of specialty rice globally

Being ‘Direct Edible’ (i.e. nearly 94.7% of total downstream consumption of Basmati Rice globally)

The growing appetite of aromatic rice due to is fine quality, taste and healthy benefits

Rice being the staple food for more than half of the population globally (primarily driven by Asian countries)

Strong supply chain

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3646686-global-basmati-rice-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Segment:

The global Basmati rice market is broadly classified by Product, Type, Category, End User, Sales Channel and Top Players. By product, the market is segmented into Indian, Pakistani, Kenyan and Other Basmati Rice.

By type, Basmati Rice is of three types: Raw, Parboiled and Steamed.

By categories, Basmati Rice is split into white and brown.

By end user, the market is split into Direct Edible and Deep Processing.

By sales channel, the market is split into traditional, modern, retail and HORECA.

To determine the market segment, the report covers top 15 key players (along with key players’ sales, revenue, and market share). Herr are some of them:

KRBL Limited

Amira Nature Foods

LT Foods

Best Foods

Kohinoor Rice

This report also studies the global Basmati Rice market share, competition landscape, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and recent development

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global Iron and Steel market is divided into North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil), Rest of Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa).

Conclusion:

Basmati Rice consumption will show a trend of steady growth. India has 85% share in the Basmati exports market — has grown by 10 per cent in 2018-19, primarily due to higher demand from Iran. With a CAGR of 12.90% between 2017 and 2022, the raw basmati rice segment is anticipated to remain on the top over the next few years. Brown basmati rice is considered healthier (protects from cancer, promotes heart heath, lowers blood pressure etc.) than white version due to less calories and high in soluble fiber. Brown Basmati rice is different than the other because it contains protein, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins and minerals and less fat.

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3646686

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.