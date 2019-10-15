Lehigh Valley Family Dentistry Available from Center Valley Dentist

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants, family dentistry, and more

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley dentists Dr. Matthew Lang and Dr. Lucas Mantilla are helping prevent cavities, teach good oral hygiene, and replace missing teeth for fuller, healthier smiles. General, cosmetic, and family dentistry in Center Valley are available from the team at Castle Dental.

“We offer a variety of services for every member of your family,” says Dr. Mantilla. “For children we have preventative care and cleanings, and for adults we offer sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and a variety of cosmetic procedures like dental implants.”

Castle Dental has been lauded for its dedication to quality care and state-of-the-art technology. Resources like the Galileos 3D Dental Conebeam and CEREC 3D technology ensure that x-rays are seamless and services like crowns can be completed in as little as a single day.

To learn more about family dentistry services from Castle Dental, request a consultation by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are currently being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



