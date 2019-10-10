Cerence Announces Partnership with Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute

Premier provider of AI-powered automotive assistants joins cutting-edge AI research group to advance innovation

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it is now a resident partner of Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute , an academic institution dedicated to supporting researchers specializing in the field of deep learning. The partnership enables Cerence and Mila to further research and advance cutting-edge work in machine learning and enhance automotive AI applications.



As part of the relationship, Cerence researchers will work with Mila interns on projects and contribute to research, publications, and presentations in an AI lab at Mila’s Montreal headquarters, just a short distance from Cerence’s Montreal office, one of its key global R&D sites with nearly 450 employees.

“As we continue to advance our research agenda and begin our new journey as Cerence, we are thrilled to have Mila as a resource,” said Udo Haiber, Senior Vice President, Research & Development at Cerence. “Our automotive-focused R&D team and their decades of experience have put us at the forefront of innovation in the car, together with the world’s leading automakers. Our new alignment with Mila will enable us to work more closely with academic AI researchers worldwide to continue to revolutionize the in-car experience, especially as we approach the horizon of autonomous vehicles.”

Founded by world-renowned deep learning expert and recipient of the prestigious 2018 Turing Prize Yoshua Bengio, Mila is an epicenter of artificial intelligence and machine learning research, seeking to create a space for innovation in artificial intelligence and technology while fostering strong synergy and knowledge exchange between academic research and innovators in society. As the leading provider of AI-powered automotive assistant technologies to automakers worldwide, Cerence’s global research and development organization is more than 700 strong, with a tenured and experienced team dedicated to building human-like, innovative in-car experiences with their foundations in AI-powered speech recognition; natural language understanding and generation; and multi-modal technologies like gaze, gesture and emotion recognition.

“The car is quickly becoming one of the premier platforms for AI-powered innovations, and we expect that the applications seen in the car will transcend the world of mobility and influence other industries and areas,” said Yoshua Bengio, Scientific Director of Mila. “We are thrilled to have Cerence, the leader in developing these mobility experiences, as a valued supporter.”

Cerence delivers immersive experiences that make people feel happier, safer, more informed, and more entertained in their cars. Bringing together voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, it creates deeper connections between drivers, their cars and the digital world around them. Cerence powers AI in nearly 300 million cars on the road globally across more than 70 languages and for nearly every major automaker in the world, including Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Geely, GM, SAIC, Toyota, and many more.

