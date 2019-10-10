Cirrus announces Cirrus Link Pay + the simple and secure way to process card payments across all channels

Market leading solution enables omni-channel PCI DSS Level 1 secure payments delivering peace of mind, happier customers and increased sales

LONDON, UK, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirrus , award-winning supplier of omni-channel cloud Contact Centre Solutions is adding Cirrus Link Pay + to its expanding portfolio of integrated solutions, to enable Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1 secure payments across all engagement channels. To secure this solution, Cirrus has partnered with Semafone , the leading provider of data security and multi-channel compliance solutions for contact centres.Cirrus Link Pay + provides a simple and secure way for consumers to make payments using any channel with live agents or automated bots. It replaces online sales processes that typically have required purchasers to either supply their credit card details via unsecure apps not designed for this purpose, or verbally communicated them to agents. Alternatively, to be secure, businesses must ask their customer to conclude the transaction on a website, breaking the seamless sales process and increasing the likelihood of payment abandonment and a lost sale.Cirrus Link Pay +, which is secured by Semafone, sends consumers a secure payment link at the relevant stage of the sales process. Purchasers can then enter their card details with confidence. The agent or bot does not see the card information but does see a checklist of the steps as completed by the buyer, enabling them to provide relevant advice and support as needed. The online sales conversation is maintained through to successful completion.Cirrus Link Pay + benefits include:• Complete peace of mind – certified PCI DSS Level 1 compliant solution• Compliance auditing made easy – card details are not stored on retailer or merchant systems and card data never comes into the customer’s environment• Significantly reduced compliance costs and increased revenues through more sales reaching successful completion• An enhanced customer experience – entering card details using Link Pay + is much more convenient than entering card details over the phone using the keypad• A supported customer experience – the sales conversation is maintained through the whole process, offering help and adviceHow Cirrus Link Pay + provides a seamless customer journey is illustrated by this short video.Gary E. Barnett, CEO, Semafone said, “To keep pace with the increased use of online payment channels, organisations must follow increasingly stringent regulations, including PCI DSS, and need payment solutions that deliver a secure and frictionless customer experience.We’re proud to be partnering with an innovative cloud solution provider like Cirrus. Together, we can help organisations solve their critical compliance and security challenges while enabling business to simplify compliance, reduce costs and increase sales.”Jason Roos, CEO, Cirrus said, “Cirrus Link Pay + provides organisations with the ideal solution for taking secure credit or debit card payments regardless of the communication channel used by customers. It delivers a seamless payment process whether using live agents or automated bots and provides complete peace of mind to both buyers and sellers – and with Cirrus Link Pay + there’s no setup and no rental required to benefit from the solution.”Cirrus will be speaking on the topic of The Future of PCI DSS Secured Payments together with strategic partners Gamma and Semafone, on October 10th at IP Expo’s Collaboration Theatre, which is at London ExCel. The Cirrus team will also be available on the Gamma Stand J50 on October 9th-10th.Cirrus Link Pay + is the future of PCI DSS payments and underlines Cirrus’ commitment to enabling organisations to provide better experiences for their customers, at a lower cost. The solution is immediately available.



