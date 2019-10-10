Global Structured Cabling Systems Industry

Structured Cabling Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 3%. Copper Cables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.7 Billion by the year 2025, Copper Cables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$191.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$165.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Copper Cables will reach a market size of US$391.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Belden, Inc.; CommScope, Inc.; Corning, Inc.; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; Legrand Group; Nexans SA; Schneider Electric SA; The Siemon Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Structured Cabling Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Structured Cabling Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Structured Cabling Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Copper Cables (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Copper Cables (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Copper Cables (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Fiber Optic Cables (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Fiber Optic Cables (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Fiber Optic Cables (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Government (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Government (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Government (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: IT & Telecommunications (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: IT & Telecommunications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: IT & Telecommunications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Residential & Commercial (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Residential & Commercial (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Residential & Commercial (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Structured Cabling Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Structured Cabling Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Structured Cabling Systems Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Structured Cabling Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Structured Cabling Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Structured Cabling Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 34: Canadian Structured Cabling Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 35: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Structured Cabling Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structured Cabling Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Structured Cabling Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Structured Cabling Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Structured Cabling Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Structured Cabling Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Structured Cabling Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Structured Cabling Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Structured Cabling Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Structured Cabling Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Structured Cabling Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Structured Cabling Systems Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Structured Cabling Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Structured Cabling Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Structured Cabling Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Structured Cabling Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Structured Cabling Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Structured Cabling Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Structured Cabling Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Structured Cabling Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Structured Cabling Systems Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structured Cabling Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Structured Cabling Systems Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Structured Cabling Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Spanish Structured Cabling Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Structured Cabling Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Structured Cabling Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Structured Cabling Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Structured Cabling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Structured Cabling Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Structured Cabling Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Structured Cabling Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Structured Cabling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Structured Cabling Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Structured Cabling Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Structured Cabling Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Structured Cabling Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Structured Cabling Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Structured Cabling Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Structured Cabling Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Indian Structured Cabling Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 119: Structured Cabling Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Structured Cabling Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Structured Cabling Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Structured Cabling Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Structured Cabling Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Structured Cabling

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Structured Cabling Systems

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Structured Cabling Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Structured Cabling Systems

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Structured Cabling Systems Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Structured Cabling Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Structured Cabling Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Structured Cabling Systems Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Structured Cabling Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Structured Cabling Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Structured Cabling Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Structured Cabling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Structured Cabling Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Structured Cabling Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Structured Cabling Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Structured Cabling Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 161: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Structured Cabling Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Structured Cabling Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Structured Cabling Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Structured Cabling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Structured Cabling Systems Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Structured Cabling Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Structured Cabling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Structured Cabling Systems Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Structured Cabling Systems Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Structured Cabling Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Structured Cabling Systems Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Structured Cabling Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Structured Cabling Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structured Cabling Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Structured Cabling Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Structured Cabling Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Structured Cabling Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Structured Cabling Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Structured Cabling Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Structured Cabling Systems Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Structured Cabling Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Structured Cabling Systems Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Structured Cabling Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Structured Cabling Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Structured Cabling Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Structured Cabling Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Structured Cabling Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 198: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Structured Cabling Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Structured Cabling Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Structured Cabling Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Structured Cabling Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Structured Cabling Systems Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Structured Cabling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Structured Cabling Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Structured Cabling Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Structured Cabling Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

BELDEN, INC.

COMMSCOPE

CORNING, INC.

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

LEGRAND GROUP

NEXANS SA

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

THE SIEMON COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

