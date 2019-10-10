Bisphenol A market worldwide is projected to grow by 1. 6 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 3%. Polycarbonate Resins, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bisphenol A Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818026/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 4.7 Million Tons by the year 2025, Polycarbonate Resins will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 57.8 Thousand Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 45.7 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polycarbonate Resins will reach a market size of 271.4 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 425.5 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Altivia; ChangChun Group; Covestro AG; Hexion, Inc.; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; Khuzestan Petrochemical Co; Kumho P&B Chemicals, Inc.; LG Chem; Lihuayi Group Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Nan Ya Plastics Corporation; Olin Corporation; PCC Synteza S.A.; Samyang Innochem Corp.; Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company; Spolchemie; Tianjin Synthetic Material Research Institute Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818026/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bisphenol A Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bisphenol A Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bisphenol A Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polycarbonate Resins (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Polycarbonate Resins (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Polycarbonate Resins (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Epoxy Resins (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Epoxy Resins (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Epoxy Resins (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bisphenol A Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Bisphenol A Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Bisphenol A Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 15: Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Bisphenol A Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Bisphenol A Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bisphenol

A in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Japanese Bisphenol A Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Bisphenol A in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Bisphenol A Market Review in China in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bisphenol A Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Bisphenol A Market Demand Scenario in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Bisphenol A Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Bisphenol A Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Bisphenol A Addressable Market Opportunity

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: Bisphenol A Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Bisphenol A Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Bisphenol A Historic Market Review in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Bisphenol A Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: German Bisphenol A Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Bisphenol A in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Bisphenol A Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bisphenol A in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Bisphenol A Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Bisphenol A Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Bisphenol A Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Spanish Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Bisphenol A Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Bisphenol A Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 48: Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Bisphenol A Addressable Market

Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Bisphenol A Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Bisphenol A Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Bisphenol A Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Historic Market Review in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Bisphenol A Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Bisphenol A Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Bisphenol A Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Bisphenol A Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 63: Indian Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Bisphenol A Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Bisphenol A Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bisphenol A in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Market in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Bisphenol A Market Trends by

Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2018-2025

Table 71: Bisphenol A Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Bisphenol A Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Demand for Bisphenol A in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Bisphenol A Market Review in Latin America in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Bisphenol A Addressable Market

Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Bisphenol A Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Bisphenol A Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Bisphenol A Historic Market Review in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Bisphenol A Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Bisphenol A Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Bisphenol A Latent Demand

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Bisphenol A Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 87: Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Bisphenol A Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Bisphenol A Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Bisphenol A Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Bisphenol A Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bisphenol

A in Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Iranian Bisphenol A Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Bisphenol A Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Bisphenol A Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bisphenol A in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Bisphenol A Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Bisphenol A Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Bisphenol A Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Bisphenol A Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Bisphenol A Market in Retrospect

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Bisphenol A Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Bisphenol A Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2009-2017

Table 111: Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALTIVIA

CHANGCHUN GROUP

COVESTRO AG

HEXION, INC.

IDEMITSU KOSAN

KKHUZESTAN PETROCHEMICAL COHUZESTAN PETROCHEMICAL

KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS, INC.

LG CHEM

LIHUAYI GROUP CO., LTD.

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

MITSUI CHEMICALS

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

OLIN CORPORATION

PCC SYNTEZA S.A.

SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

SPOLCHEMIE

TIANJIN SYNTHETIC MATERIAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818026/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.