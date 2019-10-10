Acute Coronary Syndrome market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13. 3%. Acute Coronary Syndrome, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818029/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$63.8 Billion by the year 2025, Acute Coronary Syndrome will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Acute Coronary Syndrome will reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amgen, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Biological E. Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Recordati SpA; The Medicines Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818029/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acute Coronary Syndrome Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Acute Coronary Syndrome Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Acute Coronary Syndrome Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in the United States: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Acute Coronary Syndrome: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Acute Coronary Syndrome:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Acute Coronary Syndrome Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acute Coronary

Syndrome: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Acute Coronary Syndrome Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Brazil: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Acute Coronary Syndrome Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Acute Coronary Syndrome Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 52: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Acute Coronary Syndrome: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 55: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Acute Coronary Syndrome Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Acute Coronary Syndrome Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



AMGEN

ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.

ASTRAZENECA PLC

BIOLOGICAL E.

DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.

DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD.

EISAI CO.

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS

PFIZER, INC

RECORDATI SPA

THE MEDICINES COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.