Global Anxiety Disorders Industry

Anxiety Disorders market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 7%. Antidepressants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Antidepressants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$37.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Antidepressants will reach a market size of US$204.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$371.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anxiety Disorders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Anxiety Disorders Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Anxiety Disorders Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Anxiety Disorders Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Antidepressants (Therapeutic Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Antidepressants (Therapeutic Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Antidepressants (Therapeutic Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Benzodiazepines (Therapeutic Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Benzodiazepines (Therapeutic Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Benzodiazepines (Therapeutic Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Therapeutic Types (Therapeutic Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Therapeutic Types (Therapeutic Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Other Therapeutic Types (Therapeutic Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Anxiety Disorders Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Anxiety Disorders Market in the United States by

Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 15: United States Anxiety Disorders Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Review by

Therapeutic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Anxiety Disorders Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Anxiety Disorders: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Anxiety Disorders Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Anxiety Disorders Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Anxiety Disorders Market by Therapeutic Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Anxiety Disorders Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Anxiety Disorders Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Anxiety Disorders Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Anxiety Disorders Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Anxiety Disorders Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Anxiety Disorders Market in France by Therapeutic

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Anxiety Disorders Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Anxiety Disorders Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Anxiety Disorders Market by Therapeutic Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Anxiety Disorders: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Anxiety Disorders Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Anxiety Disorders Market Share

Analysis by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Review by

Therapeutic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Anxiety Disorders Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Anxiety Disorders Market in Russia by Therapeutic

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Anxiety Disorders Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Anxiety Disorders Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Anxiety Disorders Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Anxiety Disorders Market in Asia-Pacific by

Therapeutic Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis

by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Anxiety Disorders Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown

by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Review by

Therapeutic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Anxiety Disorders Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Anxiety Disorders Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Anxiety Disorders Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Anxiety Disorders Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Anxiety Disorders:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Anxiety Disorders Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Market Share

Analysis by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Anxiety Disorders Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Anxiety Disorders Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Anxiety Disorders Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Anxiety Disorders Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Anxiety Disorders Market by

Therapeutic Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Anxiety Disorders Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown

by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Anxiety Disorders Market in Brazil by Therapeutic

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Anxiety Disorders Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Anxiety Disorders Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Anxiety Disorders Market in Rest of Latin America by

Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Anxiety Disorders Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Anxiety Disorders Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Anxiety Disorders Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Anxiety Disorders Historic Market by

Therapeutic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Anxiety Disorders Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Anxiety Disorders: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Anxiety Disorders Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Anxiety Disorders Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Anxiety Disorders Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Anxiety Disorders Market by

Therapeutic Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Anxiety Disorders Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Anxiety Disorders Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Anxiety Disorders Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Anxiety Disorders Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Anxiety Disorders Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Anxiety Disorders Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Anxiety Disorders Market in Africa by Therapeutic

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by

Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ALLERGAN PLC

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

NOVEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

PFIZER, INC

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

