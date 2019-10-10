Global Anxiety Disorders Industry
Anxiety Disorders market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 7%. Antidepressants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Antidepressants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$37.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Antidepressants will reach a market size of US$204.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$371.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Anxiety Disorders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Anxiety Disorders Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Anxiety Disorders Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Anxiety Disorders Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Antidepressants (Therapeutic Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Antidepressants (Therapeutic Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Antidepressants (Therapeutic Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Benzodiazepines (Therapeutic Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Benzodiazepines (Therapeutic Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Benzodiazepines (Therapeutic Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Therapeutic Types (Therapeutic Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Therapeutic Types (Therapeutic Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Other Therapeutic Types (Therapeutic Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Anxiety Disorders Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Anxiety Disorders Market in the United States by
Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 15: United States Anxiety Disorders Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Review by
Therapeutic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Anxiety Disorders Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Anxiety Disorders: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Anxiety Disorders Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Anxiety Disorders Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Anxiety Disorders Market by Therapeutic Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Anxiety Disorders Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Anxiety Disorders Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Anxiety Disorders Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Anxiety Disorders Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Anxiety Disorders Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Anxiety Disorders Market in France by Therapeutic
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Anxiety Disorders Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Anxiety Disorders Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Anxiety Disorders Market by Therapeutic Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Anxiety Disorders: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Anxiety Disorders Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Anxiety Disorders Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Review by
Therapeutic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Anxiety Disorders Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Anxiety Disorders Market in Russia by Therapeutic
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Anxiety Disorders Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Anxiety Disorders Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Anxiety Disorders Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Anxiety Disorders Market in Asia-Pacific by
Therapeutic Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis
by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Anxiety Disorders Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown
by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Review by
Therapeutic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Anxiety Disorders Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Anxiety Disorders Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Anxiety Disorders Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Anxiety Disorders Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Anxiety Disorders:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Anxiety Disorders Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Anxiety Disorders Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Anxiety Disorders Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Anxiety Disorders Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Anxiety Disorders Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Anxiety Disorders Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Anxiety Disorders Market by
Therapeutic Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Anxiety Disorders Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown
by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Anxiety Disorders Market in Brazil by Therapeutic
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Anxiety Disorders Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Anxiety Disorders Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Anxiety Disorders Market in Rest of Latin America by
Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Anxiety Disorders Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Anxiety Disorders Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Anxiety Disorders Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Anxiety Disorders Historic Market by
Therapeutic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Anxiety Disorders Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Anxiety Disorders: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Anxiety Disorders Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Anxiety Disorders Market Share Analysis by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Anxiety Disorders Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Anxiety Disorders Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Anxiety Disorders Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Anxiety Disorders Market by
Therapeutic Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Anxiety Disorders Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Anxiety Disorders Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Anxiety Disorders Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Anxiety Disorders Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Anxiety Disorders Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Anxiety Disorders Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Anxiety Disorders Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Anxiety Disorders Market in Africa by Therapeutic
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Anxiety Disorders Market Share Breakdown by
Therapeutic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ALLERGAN PLC
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
NOVEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
PFIZER, INC
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
