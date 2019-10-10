Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Industry

Bioengineered Protein Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$122 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 1%. Monoclonal Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$134.1 Billion by the year 2025, Monoclonal Antibodies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Monoclonal Antibodies will reach a market size of US$6.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$33.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott India Ltd.; Amgen, Inc.; Bayer AG; Biocon Ltd.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Panacea Biotec Ltd.; ProBioGen AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Monoclonal Antibodies (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Monoclonal Antibodies (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Monoclonal Antibodies (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Therapeutic Proteins (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Therapeutic Proteins (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Therapeutic Proteins (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Vaccines (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Vaccines (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Vaccines (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Pharma & Biotech Companies (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Pharma & Biotech Companies (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Pharma & Biotech Companies (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: CROs (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: CROs (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: CROs (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Academics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Academics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Academics (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Bioengineered Protein Drugs Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 31: Canadian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Bioengineered Protein Drugs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bioengineered Protein Drugs in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Japanese Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Bioengineered Protein Drugs in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Bioengineered Protein Drugs Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Bioengineered Protein Drugs in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Bioengineered Protein

Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bioengineered Protein Drugs in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Spanish Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 95: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 115: Indian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bioengineered

Protein Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bioengineered Protein Drugs in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Bioengineered Protein

Drugs in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Bioengineered Protein Drugs Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 158: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Bioengineered Protein Drugs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bioengineered Protein Drugs in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Iranian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Bioengineered Protein Drugs Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bioengineered Protein Drugs

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 193: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Bioengineered Protein Drugs

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Bioengineered Protein Drugs Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABBOTT INDIA

AMGEN

BAYER AG

BIOCON

DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MERCK & CO., INC.

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

PANACEA BIOTEC

PROBIOGEN AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

