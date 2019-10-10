There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,512 in the last 365 days.

Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Industry

Bioengineered Protein Drugs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$122 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 1%. Monoclonal Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$134.1 Billion by the year 2025, Monoclonal Antibodies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Monoclonal Antibodies will reach a market size of US$6.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$33.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott India Ltd.; Amgen, Inc.; Bayer AG; Biocon Ltd.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Panacea Biotec Ltd.; ProBioGen AG


IV. COMPETITION

ABBOTT INDIA
AMGEN
BAYER AG
BIOCON
DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MERCK & CO., INC.
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
PANACEA BIOTEC
PROBIOGEN AG

