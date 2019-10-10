Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Industry
Ethylene Oxide (EO) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 1%. Ethylene Glycol, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.7 Billion by the year 2025, Ethylene Glycol will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$759.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$648.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ethylene Glycol will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Clariant International Ltd.; Dow Inc.; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Huntsman Corporation; Nouryon; Reliance Industries Ltd.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ethylene Oxide (EO) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Ethoxylates (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Ethoxylates (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Ethoxylates (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Ethanolamines (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Ethanolamines (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Ethanolamines (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Glycol Ethers (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Glycol Ethers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Glycol Ethers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Polyethylene (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Polyethylene (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Polyethylene (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 34: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 41: French Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Spanish Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 72: Indian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 101: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Iranian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASF SE
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LTD.
DOW INC.
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
NOURYON
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
