Global Mobile Food Services Industry

Mobile Food Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9. 7%. Food, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.5 Billion by the year 2025, Food will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$107.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Food will reach a market size of US$249.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$635.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cousins Maine Lobster; Kogi BBQ; Luke’s Lobster Holding LLC; OINK and MOO BBQ; The Cow and The Curd


I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Food Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Food Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
IV. COMPETITION

COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER
KATZ?S DELICATESSEN
KOGI KOREAN BBQ
LUKE’S LOBSTER
NEW BOHEMIA WURST + BIERHAUS
OINK AND MOO BBQ AND BREW
OLIVE GARDEN
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
THE COW AND THE CURD

V. CURATED RESEARCH
