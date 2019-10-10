Global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Industry
Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$516. 4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 2%. Anticholinergic Agents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818047/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Anticholinergic Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anticholinergic Agents will reach a market size of US$169.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$140.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allergan PLC; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818047/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Anticholinergic Agents (Drug Class) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Anticholinergic Agents (Drug Class) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Anticholinergic Agents (Drug Class) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Beta-3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists (Drug Class) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Beta-3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists (Drug Class) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Beta-3 Adrenoreceptor Agonists (Drug Class) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2018 to 2025
Table 11: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in the
United States by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: Canadian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Historic Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 26: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
France by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug
Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Spanish Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Historic Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Russia by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2018-2025
Table 47: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Asia-Pacific by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Indian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Historic
Market Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 63: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Overactive Bladder
(OAB) Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug
Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2018-2025
Table 74: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Brazil by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Drug Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in Rest
of Latin America by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Historic Market by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025
Table 95: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Drug Class:
2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics
Market by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug
Class: 2009-2017
Table 102: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Drug Class: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug
Class: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Overactive Bladder (OAB)
Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to
2025
Table 107: Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market in
Africa by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 108: African Overactive Bladder (OAB) Therapeutics Market
Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLERGAN PLC
ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.
HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., INC.
PFIZER, INC
DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
ENDO PHARMACEUTICALS
NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION
RECORDATI SPA
SPECIALITY EUROPEAN PHARMA
SUNOVION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818047/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.