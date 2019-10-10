Ethylene Dichloride market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 6%. Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Dichloride Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818041/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.2 Billion by the year 2025, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$164.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$132.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Formosa Plastics Group; Occidental Chemical Corporation; Olin Corporation; Prochem, Inc.; PT. Asahimas Chemical; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); ThyssenKrupp AG; Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Tosoh Corporation; VESTOLIT GmbH; Vynova Group; Westlake Chemical Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818041/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethylene Dichloride Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethylene Dichloride Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ethylene Dichloride Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 7: Ethylene Amines (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Ethylene Amines (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Ethylene Amines (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethylene Dichloride Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Ethylene Dichloride Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Ethylene Dichloride Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Ethylene Dichloride Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Dichloride in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Japanese Ethylene Dichloride Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Dichloride in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Ethylene Dichloride Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethylene Dichloride Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Ethylene Dichloride Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Ethylene Dichloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Ethylene Dichloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Ethylene Dichloride Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Ethylene Dichloride Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Ethylene Dichloride in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Ethylene Dichloride Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethylene Dichloride in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Ethylene Dichloride Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Ethylene Dichloride Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Spanish Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Ethylene Dichloride Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Ethylene Dichloride Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Ethylene Dichloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Ethylene Dichloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Ethylene Dichloride Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Ethylene Dichloride Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Ethylene Dichloride Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 63: Indian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Ethylene Dichloride Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Ethylene Dichloride Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethylene Dichloride in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Ethylene Dichloride Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Ethylene Dichloride Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Dichloride in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Ethylene Dichloride Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Ethylene Dichloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Ethylene Dichloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Ethylene Dichloride Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Ethylene Dichloride Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Dichloride Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Ethylene Dichloride Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Ethylene Dichloride Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Ethylene Dichloride Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Dichloride in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Iranian Ethylene Dichloride Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Ethylene Dichloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Dichloride in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Ethylene Dichloride Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Ethylene Dichloride Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Dichloride Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Ethylene Dichloride Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Ethylene Dichloride Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



FORMOSA PLASTICS GROUP

OCCIDENTAL CHEMICAL CORPORATION (OXYCHEM)

OLIN CORPORATION

PROCHEM, INC.

PT ASAHIMAS CHEMICAL

SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)

THYSSENKRUPP AG

TOKYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

TOSOH CORPORATION

VESTOLIT GMBH

VYNOVA GROUP

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818041/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.