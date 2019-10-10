There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,513 in the last 365 days.

Global Petroleum Resins Industry

Petroleum Resins market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 6%. C5 Resins, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, C5 Resins will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$41.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, C5 Resins will reach a market size of US$102.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$378 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Dow Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; ExxonMobil Chemical Company; Kolon Industries, Inc.; Lesco Chemical Ltd.; Neville Chemical Company; Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.; ZEON Corporation


I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Petroleum Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Petroleum Resins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Petroleum Resins Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: C5 Resins (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: C5 Resins (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: C5 Resins (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: C9 Resins (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: C9 Resins (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: C9 Resins (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: C5/C9 Resins (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: C5/C9 Resins (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: C5/C9 Resins (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hydrogenated Resins (Product) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Hydrogenated Resins (Product) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hydrogenated Resins (Product) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Paints (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Paints (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Paints (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Adhesives (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Adhesives (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Adhesives (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Printing inks (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Printing inks (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Printing inks (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Rubber & tires (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Rubber & tires (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Rubber & tires (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Tapes & labels (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Tapes & labels (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Tapes & labels (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Construction (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 38: Construction (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Packaging (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Packaging (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Consumer goods (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Consumer goods (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Consumer goods (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Personal hygiene (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Personal hygiene (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Personal hygiene (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Petroleum Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: United States Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Petroleum Resins Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Petroleum Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Petroleum Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: United States Petroleum Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Petroleum Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 61: Canadian Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Petroleum Resins Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian Petroleum Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Petroleum Resins Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Canadian Petroleum Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Petroleum Resins Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 69: Canadian Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 70: Japanese Market for Petroleum Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Petroleum Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Petroleum
Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Japanese Petroleum Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Petroleum
Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Japanese Petroleum Resins Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Petroleum Resins Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Petroleum Resins Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Petroleum Resins Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Demand for Petroleum Resins in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Petroleum Resins Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Petroleum Resins in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Petroleum Resins Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Petroleum Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 88: European Petroleum Resins Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Petroleum Resins Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: European Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 92: Petroleum Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Petroleum Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Petroleum Resins Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Petroleum Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Petroleum Resins Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: European Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 100: Petroleum Resins Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: French Petroleum Resins Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Petroleum Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: French Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Petroleum Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: French Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 109: Petroleum Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: German Petroleum Resins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: German Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Petroleum Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: German Petroleum Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Petroleum Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Petroleum Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 118: Italian Petroleum Resins Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Petroleum Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Italian Petroleum Resins Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Italian Demand for Petroleum Resins in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Petroleum Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Italian Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Italian Demand for Petroleum Resins in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Petroleum Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Italian Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Petroleum Resins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Petroleum Resins Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: United Kingdom Petroleum Resins Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Petroleum Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: United Kingdom Petroleum Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Petroleum Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: United Kingdom Petroleum Resins Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 136: Spanish Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Spanish Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 138: Petroleum Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Spanish Petroleum Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Petroleum Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 141: Spanish Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Spanish Petroleum Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Petroleum Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 144: Spanish Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 145: Russian Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Petroleum Resins Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 147: Russian Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Russian Petroleum Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Petroleum Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 150: Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Russian Petroleum Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Petroleum Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 153: Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 154: Rest of Europe Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 155: Petroleum Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Petroleum Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Europe Petroleum Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Petroleum Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Europe Petroleum Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Europe Petroleum Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 161: Petroleum Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Petroleum Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 163: Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Petroleum Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Petroleum Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Petroleum Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Petroleum Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 175: Petroleum Resins Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Australian Petroleum Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 177: Australian Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Petroleum Resins Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Australian Petroleum Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Petroleum Resins Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Australian Petroleum Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 184: Indian Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Indian Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Petroleum Resins Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Indian Petroleum Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Petroleum Resins Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 189: Indian Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Indian Petroleum Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Petroleum Resins Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 192: Indian Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 193: Petroleum Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 194: South Korean Petroleum Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Petroleum Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: South Korean Petroleum Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Petroleum Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 200: South Korean Petroleum Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Petroleum Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Petroleum Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Petroleum Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 206: Rest of Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Petroleum Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Rest of Asia-Pacific Petroleum Resins Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 211: Latin American Petroleum Resins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 212: Petroleum Resins Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Petroleum Resins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 214: Latin American Petroleum Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Petroleum Resins Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 216: Latin American Petroleum Resins Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 217: Latin American Demand for Petroleum Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Petroleum Resins Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Latin American Petroleum Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Latin American Demand for Petroleum Resins in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Petroleum Resins Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 222: Latin American Petroleum Resins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 223: Argentinean Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 224: Petroleum Resins Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 225: Argentinean Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Argentinean Petroleum Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 227: Petroleum Resins Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 228: Argentinean Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Argentinean Petroleum Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 230: Petroleum Resins Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 231: Argentinean Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 232: Petroleum Resins Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 233: Brazilian Petroleum Resins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 234: Brazilian Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Petroleum Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 236: Brazilian Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Brazilian Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 238: Petroleum Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 239: Brazilian Petroleum Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 240: Brazilian Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 241: Petroleum Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 242: Mexican Petroleum Resins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 243: Mexican Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Petroleum Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 245: Mexican Petroleum Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 246: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Petroleum Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 248: Mexican Petroleum Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 249: Petroleum Resins Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 250: Rest of Latin America Petroleum Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 251: Petroleum Resins Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 252: Rest of Latin America Petroleum Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Rest of Latin America Petroleum Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Petroleum Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 255: Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Rest of Latin America Petroleum Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Petroleum Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 258: Petroleum Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 259: The Middle East Petroleum Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 260: Petroleum Resins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 261: The Middle East Petroleum Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 262: The Middle East Petroleum Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 263: The Middle East Petroleum Resins Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 264: Petroleum Resins Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 265: The Middle East Petroleum Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Petroleum Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 267: The Middle East Petroleum Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: The Middle East Petroleum Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 269: Petroleum Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 270: The Middle East Petroleum Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 271: Iranian Market for Petroleum Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 272: Petroleum Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 273: Iranian Petroleum Resins Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Petroleum
Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 275: Iranian Petroleum Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 276: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 277: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Petroleum
Resins in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 278: Iranian Petroleum Resins Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 279: Petroleum Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 280: Israeli Petroleum Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 281: Petroleum Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

