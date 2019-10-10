Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Industry
Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$384. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Balloon Kyphoplasty, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$956.3 Million by the year 2025, Balloon Kyphoplasty will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Balloon Kyphoplasty will reach a market size of US$54.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$102.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alphatec Spine, Inc.; Benvenue Medical, Inc.; Globus Medical, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Medtronic PLC; Stryker Corporation; Vexim SA; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Balloon Kyphoplasty (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Balloon Kyphoplasty (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Balloon Kyphoplasty (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Vertebroplasty (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Vertebroplasty (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Vertebroplasty (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 17: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 18: United States Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
United States by Surgery: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Review by Surgery in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 37: Chinese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
by Surgery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018-2025
Table 44: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2018-2025
Table 47: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Surgery: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
France by Surgery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Share Analysis by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: Italian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
by Surgery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Vertebral Compression
Fracture Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Vertebral Compression
Fracture Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Surgery for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 74: Spanish Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 75: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: Spanish Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Review by Surgery in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 78: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Russia by Surgery: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018-2025
Table 86: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2018-2025
Table 89: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Surgery: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Surgery: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 107: Indian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 108: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2018 to
2025
Table 110: Indian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Review by Surgery in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 111: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 117: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vertebral
Compression Fracture Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vertebral
Compression Fracture Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Surgery for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2018-2025
Table 125: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product:
2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Surgery for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market by Surgery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018-2025
Table 134: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2018-2025
Table 137: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Surgery: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Brazil by Surgery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Surgery: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Rest of Latin America by Surgery: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 158: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Surgery: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Historic Market by Surgery in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018-2025
Table 173: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2018-2025
Table 176: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Surgery: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product:
2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market by Surgery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:
2009-2017
Table 186: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 187: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2009-2017
Table 189: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:
2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018 to 2025
Table 197: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 198: African Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Surgery:
2018 to 2025
Table 200: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in
Africa by Surgery: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 201: African Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALPHATEC SPINE, INC.
GLOBUS MEDICAL
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MEDTRONIC PLC
STRYKER CORPORATION
VEXIM SA
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
