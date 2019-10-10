Global MEMS Gyroscopes Industry

MEMS Gyroscopes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 7%. Consumer/ Mobile, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Consumer/ Mobile will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$55.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$56.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumer/ Mobile will reach a market size of US$105.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$207.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Altheris BV; Analog Devices, Inc.; Bosch Sensortec GmbH; Colibrys Ltd.; Dytran Instruments, Inc.; EFT Sensing System Ltd.; Epson Electronics America, Inc.; Freescale Semiconductor Inc.; Gladiator Technologies, Inc.; InvenSense, Inc.; Kionix, Inc.; Memsense LLC; Moog, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc.; VectorNav Technologies LLC





