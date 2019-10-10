EMS and ODM market worldwide is projected to grow by US$180. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 4%. EMS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetics ODM Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818062/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$549.9 Billion by the year 2025, EMS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, EMS will reach a market size of US$40.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$30.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ancorotti Cosmetics Srl; Ante Cosmetics Co., Ltd.; Chromavis S.p.A; Cosmax Co., Ltd.; Cosmecca Korea; Cosmo Beauty; EasyCare Group; Francia Cosmetics; Guangzhou Ridgepole Biological Technology Co., Ltd.; Homar Bio-Technology (Guangzhou) Holding Co., Ltd.; Intercos S.p.A; Kolmar Korea; Nihon Kolmar Co., Ltd.; Nox Bellow Cosmetics Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Li Biological Technology Co. Ltd., (Bio Truly Company); Toyo Beauty Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818062/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cosmetics ODM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: EMS and ODM Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: EMS and ODM Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: EMS and ODM Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: EMS (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: EMS (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: EMS (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: ODM (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: ODM (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: ODM (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Consumer Devices (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Consumer Devices (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Consumer Devices (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Computers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Computers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Computers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cosmetics ODM Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States EMS and ODM Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: EMS and ODM Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States EMS and ODM Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States EMS and ODM Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: EMS and ODM Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: EMS and ODM Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian EMS and ODM Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian EMS and ODM Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: EMS and ODM Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian EMS and ODM Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: EMS and ODM Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for EMS and ODM: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: EMS and ODM Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for EMS and

ODM in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese EMS and ODM Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: EMS and ODM Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese EMS and ODM Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: EMS and ODM Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese EMS and ODM Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for EMS and ODM in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: EMS and ODM Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese EMS and ODM Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cosmetics ODM Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European EMS and ODM Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: EMS and ODM Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European EMS and ODM Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European EMS and ODM Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: EMS and ODM Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European EMS and ODM Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European EMS and ODM Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: EMS and ODM Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: EMS and ODM Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French EMS and ODM Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: EMS and ODM Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French EMS and ODM Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: EMS and ODM Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: German EMS and ODM Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German EMS and ODM Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: EMS and ODM Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German EMS and ODM Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: EMS and ODM Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian EMS and ODM Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: EMS and ODM Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian EMS and ODM Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for EMS and ODM in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: EMS and ODM Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian EMS and ODM Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for EMS and ODM: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: EMS and ODM Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for EMS

and ODM in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom EMS and ODM Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: EMS and ODM Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe EMS and ODM Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: EMS and ODM Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe EMS and ODM Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe EMS and ODM Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: EMS and ODM Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: EMS and ODM Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific EMS and ODM Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: EMS and ODM Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific EMS and ODM Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World EMS and ODM Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World EMS and ODM Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: EMS and ODM Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World EMS and ODM Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: EMS and ODM Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of World EMS and ODM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ANCOROTTI COSMETICS SRL

ANTE COSMETICS CO., LTD.

CHROMAVIS S.P.A

COSMO BEAUTY

EASYCARE GROUP

FRANCIA COSMETICS

GUANGZHOU RIDGEPOLE BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

HOMAR BIO-TECHNOLOGY (GUANGZHOU) HOLDING CO., LTD.

INTERCOS S.P.A

KOLMAR KOREA

NIHON KOLMAR CO., LTD.

NOX BELLOW COSMETICS CO., LTD.

SHANGHAI LI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BIO TRULY COMPANY)

TOYO BEAUTY CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818062/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.