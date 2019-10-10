Coenzyme Q10 market worldwide is projected to grow by US$495. 7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9. 6%. Dietary Supplements, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coenzyme Q10 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818061/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$536.9 Million by the year 2025, Dietary Supplements will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dietary Supplements will reach a market size of US$39.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$84.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, DSM Nutritional Products AG; Kaneka Corporation; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd; Nisshin Seifun Group, Inc.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818061/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coenzyme Q10 Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coenzyme Q10 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Coenzyme Q10 Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Dietary Supplements (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Dietary Supplements (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Dietary Supplements (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Cosmetics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Cosmetics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Cosmetics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coenzyme Q10 Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Coenzyme Q10 Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Coenzyme Q10 Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 15: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Coenzyme Q10 Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 18: Canadian Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coenzyme

Q10 in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Japanese Coenzyme Q10 Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Coenzyme Q10 Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coenzyme Q10 Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Coenzyme Q10 Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 29: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Coenzyme Q10 Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: French Coenzyme Q10 Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Coenzyme Q10 Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Coenzyme Q10 Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: United Kingdom Coenzyme Q10 Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Coenzyme Q10 Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 44: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Rest of Europe Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Coenzyme Q10 Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Coenzyme Q10 Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Coenzyme Q10 Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of World Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS AG

KANEKA CORPORATION

KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD

NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP, INC.

OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.