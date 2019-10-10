Global Coenzyme Q10 Industry
Coenzyme Q10 market worldwide is projected to grow by US$495. 7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9. 6%. Dietary Supplements, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coenzyme Q10 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818061/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$536.9 Million by the year 2025, Dietary Supplements will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dietary Supplements will reach a market size of US$39.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$84.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, DSM Nutritional Products AG; Kaneka Corporation; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd; Nisshin Seifun Group, Inc.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818061/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Coenzyme Q10 Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Coenzyme Q10 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Coenzyme Q10 Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Dietary Supplements (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Dietary Supplements (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Dietary Supplements (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cosmetics (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Cosmetics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Cosmetics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Coenzyme Q10 Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Coenzyme Q10 Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Coenzyme Q10 Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Coenzyme Q10 Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 18: Canadian Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coenzyme
Q10 in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Japanese Coenzyme Q10 Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 21: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Coenzyme Q10 Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Coenzyme Q10 Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Coenzyme Q10 Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 29: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Coenzyme Q10 Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: French Coenzyme Q10 Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Coenzyme Q10 Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Coenzyme Q10 Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Coenzyme Q10 in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: United Kingdom Coenzyme Q10 Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Coenzyme Q10 Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Coenzyme Q10 Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Coenzyme Q10 Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Coenzyme Q10 Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Coenzyme Q10 Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of World Coenzyme Q10 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS AG
KANEKA CORPORATION
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP, INC.
OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818061/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.