Narcolepsy Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12. 5%. Narcolepsy with Cataplexy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818063/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Narcolepsy with Cataplexy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$81 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$67.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Narcolepsy with Cataplexy will reach a market size of US$102.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$490.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; BioProjet Pharma; Graymark Healthcare, Inc.; Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC; Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Shionogi, Inc.; Shire PLC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818063/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Narcolepsy with Cataplexy (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Narcolepsy with Cataplexy (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Narcolepsy with Cataplexy (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Narcolepsy without Cataplexy (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Narcolepsy without Cataplexy (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Narcolepsy without Cataplexy (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Secondary Narcolepsy (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Secondary Narcolepsy (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Secondary Narcolepsy (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Central Nervous System Stimulants (Product) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Central Nervous System Stimulants (Product) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Central Nervous System Stimulants (Product) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Sodium Oxybate (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Sodium Oxybate (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Sodium Oxybate (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (Product)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (Product)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (Product)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Tricyclic Antidepressants (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Table 28: United States Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 59: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 101: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 104: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 129: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Narcolepsy

Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Narcolepsy

Therapeutics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 149: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 170: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic

Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: The Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic

Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Market for Narcolepsy Therapeutics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 188: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Narcolepsy Therapeutics

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Narcolepsy Therapeutics

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 201: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

BIOPROJET PHARMA

GRAYMARK HEALTHCARE, INC.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS

SHIONOGI, INC.

SHIRE PLC

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818063/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.