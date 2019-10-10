Global Mobile Security Industry
Mobile Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$186. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32%. Authentication, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$60.7 Billion by the year 2025, Authentication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 29.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Authentication will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$44.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; Google LLC; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Kaspersky Lab ; Microsoft Corporation; MobileIron, Inc.; Symantec Corporation; Vmware, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Security Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Security Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Authentication (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Authentication (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Mobile Application Management (Solution) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Mobile Application Management (Solution) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Mobile Data Protection (Solution) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Mobile Data Protection (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Individual Users (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Individual Users (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Financial Institutions (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Financial Institutions (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence (End-Use) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 21: United States Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Mobile Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Mobile Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Mobile Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Mobile Security in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Security Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 37: European Mobile Security Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Mobile Security Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Mobile Security Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: French Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 46: French Mobile Security Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Mobile Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: German Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Mobile Security Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Mobile Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Demand for Mobile Security in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Italian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Mobile Security Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 59: Spanish Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Mobile Security Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Spanish Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Spanish Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 63: Russian Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Russian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Russian Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Mobile Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 77: Mobile Security Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Australian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Mobile Security Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 81: Indian Mobile Security Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Mobile Security Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
Table 83: Indian Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Indian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 85: Mobile Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Mobile Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Security:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mobile Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 93: Latin American Mobile Security Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 94: Latin American Mobile Security Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Latin American Mobile Security Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 96: Latin American Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 97: Latin American Demand for Mobile Security in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Latin American Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 99: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 100: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Argentinean Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 102: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 103: Mobile Security Market in Brazil by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Brazilian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 106: Brazilian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 107: Mobile Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Mexican Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Mobile Security Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 117: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Mobile Security Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and
2025
Table 119: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 121: Iranian Market for Mobile Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Iranian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 125: Israeli Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 126: Israeli Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Israeli Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 128: Israeli Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mobile Security in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 133: Mobile Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Mobile Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 137: Mobile Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Rest of Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Mobile Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 141: African Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 142: African Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: African Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 144: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE, INC.
GOOGLE LLC
IBM CORPORATION
INTEL CORPORATION
KASPERSKY LAB
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
MOBILEIRON
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
VMWARE, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.