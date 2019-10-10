There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,515 in the last 365 days.

Global Mobile Security Industry

Mobile Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$186. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32%. Authentication, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$60.7 Billion by the year 2025, Authentication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 29.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Authentication will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$44.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; Google LLC; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Kaspersky Lab ; Microsoft Corporation; MobileIron, Inc.; Symantec Corporation; Vmware, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Security Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Security Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Authentication (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Authentication (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Mobile Application Management (Solution) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Mobile Application Management (Solution) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Mobile Data Protection (Solution) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Mobile Data Protection (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Individual Users (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Individual Users (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Financial Institutions (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Financial Institutions (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence (End-Use) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 21: United States Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Mobile Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Mobile Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Mobile Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Mobile Security in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Security Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 37: European Mobile Security Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Mobile Security Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Mobile Security Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: French Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 46: French Mobile Security Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Mobile Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: German Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Mobile Security Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Mobile Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Demand for Mobile Security in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Italian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Mobile Security Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 59: Spanish Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Mobile Security Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Spanish Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Spanish Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 63: Russian Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Russian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Russian Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 68: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Mobile Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 77: Mobile Security Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Australian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Mobile Security Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 81: Indian Mobile Security Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Mobile Security Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025
Table 83: Indian Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Indian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 85: Mobile Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Mobile Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Security:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mobile Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 93: Latin American Mobile Security Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 94: Latin American Mobile Security Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Latin American Mobile Security Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 96: Latin American Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 97: Latin American Demand for Mobile Security in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Latin American Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 99: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 100: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Argentinean Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 102: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 103: Mobile Security Market in Brazil by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Brazilian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 106: Brazilian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 107: Mobile Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Mexican Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Mobile Security Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to
2025
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 117: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 118: Mobile Security Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and
2025
Table 119: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 121: Iranian Market for Mobile Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Iranian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 125: Israeli Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 126: Israeli Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Israeli Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 128: Israeli Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mobile Security in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 133: Mobile Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Mobile Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 137: Mobile Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Rest of Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Mobile Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 141: African Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 142: African Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: African Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 144: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

APPLE, INC.
GOOGLE LLC
IBM CORPORATION
INTEL CORPORATION
KASPERSKY LAB
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
MOBILEIRON
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
VMWARE, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.