Global Smartphone Security Software Industry
Smartphone Security Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$50. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 38. 8%. Anti-Theft, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 40.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Security Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.4 Billion by the year 2025, Anti-Theft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anti-Theft will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 46.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AhnLab, Inc.; Avast Software Sro; Bitdefender; Certicom Corporation; Columbitech AB; ESET, spol. s r.o. (Slovak Republic); F-Secure Corporation; Hauri Inc.; Juniper Networks Inc.; Kaspersky Lab ; Lookout, Inc.; McAfee LLC; NQ Mobile, Inc.; Panda Security SL; Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smartphone Security Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smartphone Security Software Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Anti-Theft (Feature) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Anti-Theft (Feature) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Data Encryption (Feature) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Data Encryption (Feature) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Anti-Virus (Feature) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Anti-Virus (Feature) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Features (Feature) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Other Features (Feature) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Personal Users (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Personal Users (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Business Users (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Business Users (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smartphone Security Software Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 15: United States Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: United States Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Smartphone Security Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Smartphone Security Software Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2019 and
2025
Table 21: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 22: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Smartphone Security Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market by
Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Smartphone Security Software in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smartphone Security Software Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Smartphone Security Software Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Smartphone Security Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Smartphone Security Software Market in France by
Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Smartphone Security Software Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Smartphone Security Software Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market by
Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for Smartphone Security Software in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Smartphone Security
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 52: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Smartphone Security Software Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2019 and
2025
Table 55: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Russian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Russian Smartphone Security Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Smartphone Security Software Market in Asia-Pacific
by Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Smartphone Security Software Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Australian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Smartphone Security Software Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 75: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Smartphone Security Software Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2019 and
2025
Table 77: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 78: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Smartphone Security Software Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Smartphone Security Software Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smartphone Security
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software
Market Share Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 88: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period
2018-2025
Table 90: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
by Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Latin American Demand for Smartphone Security
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018-2025
Table 94: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 96: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 97: Smartphone Security Software Market in Brazil by
Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 101: Smartphone Security Software Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Mexican Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Smartphone Security Software Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature:
2018 to 2025
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software
Market Share Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 108: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 111: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Smartphone Security Software Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2019
and 2025
Table 113: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 114: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Market for Smartphone Security Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Iranian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 118: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018-2025
Table 120: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 122: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period
2018-2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market by
Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Smartphone Security
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Smartphone Security Software Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Smartphone Security Software Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Smartphone Security Software Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Feature for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Smartphone Security Software
Market Share Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Smartphone Security Software Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 135: African Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to
2025
Table 136: African Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: African Smartphone Security Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AHNLAB
AVAST SOFTWARE SRO
BITDEFENDER
CERTICOM CORPORATION
COLUMBITECH AB
ESET, SPOL. SRO
F-SECURE CORPORATION
HAURI INC.
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
KASPERSKY LAB
LOOKOUT
MCAFEE
NQ MOBILE INC.
PANDA SECURITY SL
QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SOPHOS
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.