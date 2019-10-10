Smartphone Security Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$50. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 38. 8%. Anti-Theft, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 40.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Security Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.4 Billion by the year 2025, Anti-Theft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Anti-Theft will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 46.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AhnLab, Inc.; Avast Software Sro; Bitdefender; Certicom Corporation; Columbitech AB; ESET, spol. s r.o. (Slovak Republic); F-Secure Corporation; Hauri Inc.; Juniper Networks Inc.; Kaspersky Lab ; Lookout, Inc.; McAfee LLC; NQ Mobile, Inc.; Panda Security SL; Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smartphone Security Software Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smartphone Security Software Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Anti-Theft (Feature) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Anti-Theft (Feature) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Data Encryption (Feature) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Data Encryption (Feature) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Anti-Virus (Feature) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Anti-Virus (Feature) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Other Features (Feature) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Other Features (Feature) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Personal Users (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Personal Users (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Business Users (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Business Users (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smartphone Security Software Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 15: United States Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: United States Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: United States Smartphone Security Software Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Smartphone Security Software Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2019 and

2025

Table 21: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 22: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Smartphone Security Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Japanese Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market by

Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Smartphone Security Software in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smartphone Security Software Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Smartphone Security Software Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: European Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Smartphone Security Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Smartphone Security Software Market in France by

Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: French Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 40: French Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 41: Smartphone Security Software Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: German Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Smartphone Security Software Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 45: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market by

Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Italian Demand for Smartphone Security Software in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Smartphone Security

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 52: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 53: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Smartphone Security Software Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2019 and

2025

Table 55: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 57: Russian Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Russian Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Russian Smartphone Security Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018-2025

Table 62: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Smartphone Security Software Market in Asia-Pacific

by Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 71: Smartphone Security Software Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Australian Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Smartphone Security Software Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 75: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Smartphone Security Software Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2019 and

2025

Table 77: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 78: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Smartphone Security Software Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Smartphone Security Software Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smartphone Security

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software

Market Share Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 87: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 88: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period

2018-2025

Table 90: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market

by Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Latin American Demand for Smartphone Security

Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 93: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018-2025

Table 94: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 96: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 97: Smartphone Security Software Market in Brazil by

Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Brazilian Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 100: Brazilian Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

MEXICO

Table 101: Smartphone Security Software Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 102: Mexican Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Smartphone Security Software Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature:

2018 to 2025

Table 106: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software

Market Share Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 108: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 110: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 111: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Smartphone Security Software Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2019

and 2025

Table 113: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 114: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 115: Iranian Market for Smartphone Security Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Iranian Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 118: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 119: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2018-2025

Table 120: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 122: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period

2018-2025

Table 124: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market by

Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Smartphone Security

Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 126: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: Smartphone Security Software Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 129: Smartphone Security Software Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 131: Smartphone Security Software Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Feature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Rest of Middle East Smartphone Security Software

Market Share Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Smartphone Security Software Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 135: African Smartphone Security Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2018 to

2025

Table 136: African Smartphone Security Software Market Share

Breakdown by Feature: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: African Smartphone Security Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 138: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AHNLAB

AVAST SOFTWARE SRO

BITDEFENDER

CERTICOM CORPORATION

COLUMBITECH AB

ESET, SPOL. SRO

F-SECURE CORPORATION

HAURI INC.

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

KASPERSKY LAB

LOOKOUT

MCAFEE

NQ MOBILE INC.

PANDA SECURITY SL

QUICK HEAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SOPHOS

SYMANTEC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.